Boy Killed as He Tries to Stop Assault of Elderly Man in Kisii

A 17-year-old boy was killed in an attack by assailants as he tried to stop an assault on a 65-year-old man in a village in Kegogi, Kisii County.

The suspects behind the attack are at large, police said.

He was a form four student at Tambacha Secondary School.

The assailants who are a father and son used a wooden stick to hit the deceased in the head during a fight, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police established that the deceased had gone to defend a 65-year-old man who was being assaulted by a man and his son.

The assailants turned on the boy with more people joining in the fight in the Wednesday drama.

Police said the assailants pinned the teenage boy on the ground before they reached out a wooden stick that they used to fatally hit him.

And upon getting the information on the drama, the villagers descended on the homestead of the two suspects who had already fled to an unknown destination and set ablaze their house on fire, turned on his farm yard, and slashed down all crops.

Tension remained high in the area amid police patrols to stop any further retaliations.

The body of the boy was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

And a 21-year-old man was Tuesday killed in a fight with his cousin in a dispute over land in a village in Belgut, Kericho County.

Police said the incident happened in Waldai location where two cousins were engaged in a physical fight over a land dispute within Turkuito village.

Nicholas Kipkoech was fatally stabbed when he went and uprooted sugarcane planted on a land in dispute.

His cousin who is at large attacked and stabbed him with a sharp object in the neck killing him.

The victim was rushed to Kericho County referral hospital but later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The assailant escaped the scene and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Mutonga sub-location, Igoji, Meru County, the body of a man was found at a quarry after a suspected murder.

The body was found in Afro Bushero Quarry on Wednesday, police said.

Police officers visited the scene where they found the body of Dennis Bundi, 23 lying at the quarry facing down.

The body had an injury on the forehead and the back. No murder weapon was recovered at the scene and a suspect namely who was last seen with the deceased late at night was arrested to assist with the investigations, police said.

The body was moved to the Kanyakine sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.