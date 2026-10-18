Boy killed by rolling tree stump in Meru

A five-year-old boy died after being struck by a tree stump that rolled down a steep hillside during land-clearing operations in Kiengu Sub-County, Meru County.

The deceased was reportedly watching a crawler machine uproot tree stumps when one of the stumps fell from the machine and rolled downhill, hitting him.

According to police the incident was reported on October 16, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene following the report.

Preliminary findings established that the crawler, was being operated while clearing land on a steep slope when the tree stump fell and rolled towards the child.

The minor sustained fatal injuries, including a visible skull fracture.

Police documented the scene before the body was transferred to Nyambene Level 4 Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be further established as investigations continue.

And a two-year-old boy has died after falling into an uncovered water well at a residential compound in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 16, 2026, at around 2pm, according to police.

The deceased was reportedly playing outside the house under the care of his 16-year-old aunt, when he accidentally fell into a water well approximately two metres deep.

The report indicated that the person who reported the incident immediately jumped into the well and managed to rescue the child before administering first aid.

The boy was subsequently rushed to Ruiru Level 4 Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the scene and processed it.

The child’s mother was reportedly away at work when the incident occurred.

The body was later transferred to Kenyatta University Funeral Home, where it was preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be further established as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, police in Siaya County launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 50-year-old man whose body was discovered in a thin forest in Umina Village, Maliera Sub-Location, Gem Yala Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as George Otieno Mulware, was found lying on his back in the forest on Saturday, October 17, a few meters from a small stream separating the Western and Nyanza regions.

Yala Police Station officers visited the scene following a report by a local administrator.

Preliminary information indicated that Mulware, who hailed from Mukhala Sub-Location in neighbouring Kakamega County, had travelled to Umina Village in Siaya County on Friday, October 16, to attend to a personal matter.

His wife told police that he was last seen at about 5pm on Friday before leaving for Siaya. He did not return home, and his phone was subsequently switched off.

Concerned family members launched a search on Saturday, which led to the discovery of his body at about 12.40pm in the forest.

Police noted visible bruises on the deceased’s face, although there were no apparent signs of a struggle at the scene.

The scene was processed by investigators before the body was moved to Yala Level IV Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and identify those responsible.