Brad Garrett Siblings: Meet Jeff and Paul Gerstenfeld

Brad Garrett is an American stand-up comedian and actor, best known for his role as Robert Barone on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

He began his career in the early 1980s, winning Star Search in 1984, which propelled him into television and film.

Garrett has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and has voiced characters in animated films like Finding Nemo and Ratatouille.

He also owns a comedy club at MGM Grand in Las Vegas and continues to perform regularly.

Siblings

Brad’s siblings, Jeff Gerstenfeld and Paul Gerstenfeld, have played a significant role in his life, even though they tend to maintain a lower profile compared to the famous comedian.

Jeff, the older brother, has been mentioned in interviews and articles about Brad, but not much is known about him publicly.

Similarly, Paul, the younger brother, is not widely known in the public eye, as the Gerstenfeld family has generally kept their personal lives private, focusing more on Brad’s career in entertainment.

Stand-up comedy

Garrett began his career in stand-up comedy in the early 1980s, performing at various clubs in Los Angeles.

He honed his craft at renowned venues such as the Ice House in Pasadena and the Improv in Hollywood.

His big break came in 1984 when he became the first $100,000 grand champion winner in the comedy category of Star Search.

This victory significantly raised his profile and led to his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at the young age of 23, making him one of the youngest comedians to grace the iconic stage.

Following this exposure, Garrett quickly gained popularity, landing headlining gigs at national venues and even opening for legendary performers like Diana Ross and Liza Minnelli.

His talent was recognized when the Las Vegas Review Journal named him the Best Comedian working on the Strip in 1989, solidifying his status in the comedy world.

Television

Garrett’s television career took off with his breakout role as Robert Barone on the beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which aired from 1996 to 2005.

His portrayal of the lovable but often insecure brother earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Over the course of the show, he won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2002, 2003 and 2005.

Beyond Raymond, Garrett made guest appearances on popular shows such as Seinfeld, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The King of Queens, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He also lent his voice to various animated characters, including Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh projects and Bloat in Finding Nemo, further expanding his reach in the entertainment industry.

Film

In addition to his television success, Garrett has appeared in several films throughout his career.

Notable film credits include Suicide Kings, where he showcased his dramatic acting skills, and The Pacifier, where he played a comedic role alongside Vin Diesel.

He also voiced characters in animated films like Ratatouille and Planes, demonstrating his ability to engage audiences of all ages.

His work in film has allowed him to diversify his portfolio and reach a broader audience beyond his stand-up and television performances.

Other work

In 2011, Garrett opened Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, providing a platform for both established and up-and-coming comedians to showcase their talent.

The club has become a popular destination for comedy lovers visiting Las Vegas.

Additionally, Garrett showcased his poker skills by winning the fifth season championship of Celebrity Poker Showdown and participating in the World Series of Poker in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

His passion for poker reflects his competitive spirit and love for games.

In 2005, he also took to Broadway in a revival of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, where he starred alongside fellow comedian and actor, Matthew Broderick.

This role allowed him to demonstrate his range as a performer in a live theater setting.