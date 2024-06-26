Brandon Belt Siblings: Getting to Know Cameron

Brandon Belt is an American professional baseball first baseman who played in Major League Baseball for the San Francisco Giants from 2011 to 2022 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023.

He was nicknamed Baby Giraffe, Sparky and Captain.

Belt was selected by the Giants in the 5th round of the 2009 MLB draft after playing college baseball at San Jacinto College and the University of Texas at Austin.

He made his MLB debut in 2011 and was a member of the Giants’ 2012 and 2014 World Series championship teams. Belt was an All-Star in 2016.

After the 2022 season, Belt signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays as a free agent. In 2023, he batted .254/.369/.490 with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs in 103 games for Toronto.

Siblings

Belt has one younger brother named Cameron.

Reports indicate that Brandon was raised with his younger brother Cameron, but do not provide any additional details about his career or personal life.

Career

Brandon Belt had a solid 13-year MLB career, primarily with the San Francisco Giants from 2011-2022 and briefly with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023.

Drafted by the Giants in the 5th round in 2009 out of the University of Texas, Belt made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2011 at age 23.

He won two World Series championships with the Giants in 2012 and 2014, and made the NL All-Star team in 2016.

In 2023, Belt signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays as a free agent, batting .254 with 19 home runs in 103 games.

He finished his career with a .261 batting average, 194 home runs, 627 RBIs and an .816 OPS, playing primarily first base but also seeing time in left field.

Known for his patient approach, Belt drew 678 walks for a .357 OBP.

Despite never making multiple All-Star teams, Belt was a consistent and valuable contributor for the Giants for over a decade.

He ranks 17th in NL history in plate appearances in 2016 and 16th in NL home runs in 2021.

While not a Hall of Fame caliber player, Belt carved out a solid MLB career as a productive left-handed hitting first baseman.

Accolades

Belt’s key awards and accolades include being a 2-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants in 2012 and 2014. He was named an MLB All-Star in 2016, and earned 2 MLB Player of the Week awards, in August 2013 and May 2018. Additionally, Belt was recognized for his outstanding defensive performance, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2021. The search results highlight Belt’s success as a key contributor to the Giants’ World Series championship teams, as well as his individual accomplishments throughout his 13-year MLB career.

Personal life

Brandon Belt’s wife is Haylee Stephenson:

Haylee and Brandon began dating when they were in high school, and got married on December 3, 2010 in their hometown. The couple has two sons together – Greyson Ellis, born in 2014, and August Kyle, born in 2018. Haylee and Brandon often share family photos on Instagram, and Haylee posted a special message for Brandon’s 35th birthday in 2022, noting it was the 19th birthday she had celebrated with him.

The search results also indicate that Haylee was supportive of Brandon’s career, including posting a sentimental goodbye to the San Francisco Giants organization and fans when Brandon signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 after 12 seasons with the Giants.