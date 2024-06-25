Kristen Bell Siblings: Getting to Know Sara and Jody Bell

Kristen Bell is an American actress known for her roles in several popular TV shows and films.

She rose to fame playing the title character in the TV series Veronica Mars, for which she won a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television.

Bell has voiced the character of Princess Anna in the Disney animated films Frozen, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Frozen II.

She starred as Eleanor Shellstrop in the critically acclaimed NBC comedy series The Good Place, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Throughout her career, Bell has appeared in numerous other films and TV shows, including Couples Retreat, When in Rome, The Boss, Bad Moms and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Siblings

Kristen has two half-siblings, Sara Bell and Jody Bell.

In addition to her half-siblings, she also has a cousin named Shawn Pruchnicki.

Kristen has spoken about the dynamics of having step-siblings from her parents’ second marriages, saying it didn’t feel like a “broken family” and that her older sisters would treat her like a “rag doll” and make her do chores, but they still adore each other.

She notes that the different experiences of siblings raised in blended families can create interesting conflicts, like in her new film The People We Hate at the Wedding where she and co-star Ben Platt play siblings.

Kristen shared a rare childhood photo on Instagram of herself and her two older sisters, showing their strong family resemblance.

Career

Bell began her acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in commercials and making her film debut in the 1998 indie movie, Polish Wedding.

She studied musical theater at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her Broadway debut while still a student, playing Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Bell’s breakout role came in 2004 when she was cast as the title character in the TV series Veronica Mars, for which she won a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television.

She has since starred in numerous popular TV shows and films, including Heroes as Elle Bishop, Forgetting Sarah Marshall as the title character, Frozen and its sequels, voicing the character of Princess Anna, House of Lies as Jeannie van der Hooven and The Good Place as Eleanor Shellstrop, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Bell has also appeared in comedy films like Couples Retreat, When in Rome, The Boss and the Bad Moms movies.

In addition to acting, she has hosted the web series, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, and co-founded a plant-based baby product line called Hello Bello with her husband Dax Shepard.

Awards and accolades

Bell has won numerous awards and received many nominations throughout her career.

She won a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television for her role as the title character in the TV series Veronica Mars

Bell received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Good Place.

She has been nominated for several Critics’ Choice Television Awards, including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Good Place.

Bell won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy TV Star in 2019.

She has received multiple Teen Choice Award nominations for her film and TV work.

Bell was honored with the SeeHer Award at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, which recognizes actors who push boundaries and represent women accurately on screen.

She has also been nominated for Daytime Emmy, Satellite, and Television Critics Association Awards over the course of her career.

In 2019, Bell was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the motion picture industry.

Personal life

Bell has been married to actor Dax Shepard since 2013.

The couple met at a birthday party in 2007 and began dating shortly after.

Bell and Shepard have two daughters together – Lincoln Bell Shepard, born in 2013, and Delta Bell Shepard, born in 2014.

In interviews, Bell has revealed some of the secrets to their successful marriage, including finding common goals like raising their kids and working together creatively, maintaining mutual respect and trust, trying to see each other’s childhood perspectives when conflicts arise, being willing to change their own behavior for the betterment of the relationship and staying vulnerable with each other.

The couple is also open about attending couples therapy to work through challenges, including Shepard’s relapse in his sobriety in 2020 after 16 years.

Despite their busy acting careers, Bell and Shepard prioritize family time and for Halloween 2022, they plan to dress up with their daughters as characters from the Harry Potter series.