J.R. Smith Siblings: Getting to Know the Smith Sibling Squad

Siblings

J.R. has three brothers and two sisters.

His younger brother Chris Smith briefly played alongside him on the New York Knicks in 2013-14.

Chris faced criticism from Knicks fans for making the team’s roster, with some believing it was due to his connection to J.R. rather than his own merit.

However, Chris said he felt he earned his spot.

The Knicks were criticized for signing Chris to a guaranteed contract, which was seen as an attempt to appease J.R. rather than a basketball decision.

Chris had a difficult time establishing himself in the NBA and was eventually released by the Knicks.

He struggled with the negative media attention and feeling neglected by some teammates after being cut.

J.R. has been supportive of his brother Chris and believes teams may have been hesitant to sign him due to the media scrutiny in New York, though J.R. also felt Chris needed to put in more work.

Despite the challenges, J.R. has maintained a positive relationship with his brother and continues to support him in his basketball endeavors.

Career

Smith is a former professional basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for 16 years.

He was drafted 18th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2004 NBA draft and went on to play for several teams, including the Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith won two NBA championships, with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Throughout his career, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

His career field goal percentage was 41.9%. Smith had several standout seasons, including in 2007-08 with the Nuggets when he averaged 16.8 points per game and shot 57.6% from the field.

Smith played for the New York Knicks from 2012 to 2015, earning NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2013.

In the 2012-13 season, he had a career-high 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

He then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 season, averaging 27.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

In the 2019-2020 season, Smith played for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

After retiring from the NBA, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University in 2021 to pursue a degree in liberal studies and join the golf team.

He was named the school’s Academic Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 with a 4.0 GPA.

Smith is married to Jewel Harris and has been known for his eccentric personality and social media presence.

He has also been involved in various business ventures and has been a part of the esports scene, signing with Complexity Gaming in 2021.

Awards and accolades

Smith has achieved several notable awards and accolades throughout his 16-year NBA career.

He won two NBA championships, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and another with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

This highlights his ability to contribute to successful teams and adapt to different environments.

Smith was also recognized as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2013 while playing for the New York Knicks.

This award acknowledges his exceptional performance as a reserve player, showcasing his versatility and impact on the game.

Additionally, he was named the NBA Player of the Week in April 2013, demonstrating his consistent performance and dominance during that period.

Early in his career, Smith was recognized as the NBA Rookie of the Month three times, in January, February and March 2005.

This early recognition highlights his potential and rapid development as a professional basketball player.