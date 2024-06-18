Matthew Gray Gubler Siblings: All About Gray and Laura Dahl

Matthew Gray Gubler is an American actor, director, producer, painter and voice over actor.

He is best known for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid in the CBS television show, Criminal Minds from 2005 through to 2020.

Gubler has also appeared in various films, including The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, 500 Days of Summer, Life After Beth and Suburban Gothic.

He has directed several episodes of Criminal Minds and has also directed music videos for The Killers and Soko.

Gubler is known for his work in various mediums, including acting, directing and painting.

Siblings

Matthew has two siblings.

His older sister is Laura Dahl, who is a writer. She has worked on several projects, including writing for television shows and creating content for various platforms.

Matthew’s younger brother is Gray Gubler, who is also involved in the entertainment industry.

Gray works as a producer and director on various projects, including music videos and short films.

Career

Gubler is most notable for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid, a genius and eccentric FBI behavioral analyst, in the long-running CBS television series Criminal Minds.

This role has been a significant part of his career, and he has become closely associated with the character.

In addition to his work on Criminal Minds, Gubler has appeared in several films.

One of his notable roles was in the comedy-drama film, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, where he played the role of Ernie, a young sailor.

He also appeared in the romantic comedy-drama film, 500 Days of Summer, where he played the role of Paul, a friend of the main character.

In the dark comedy film, Life After Beth, Gubler starred alongside Aubrey Plaza as a family dealing with the return of their deceased daughter.

Additionally, he played the role of Raj, a friend of the main character, in the horror-comedy film, Suburban Gothic.

Gubler has also ventured into directing, particularly in the television series, Criminal Minds. He has directed several episodes of the show, showcasing his versatility and range as a creative professional.

This experience has allowed him to explore different aspects of storytelling and work with a variety of actors and crew members.

Furthermore, Gubler is also a talented painter. He has showcased his artwork on social media platforms and has even sold some of his pieces to raise funds for various charities.

This creative outlet allows him to express himself in a different medium and connect with fans on a more personal level.

Throughout his career, Gubler has demonstrated his ability to excel in various roles and mediums, solidifying his position as a talented and versatile actor, director and artist.

Awards and accolades

Gubler has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

One of his notable achievements is winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding New Approaches – Original Daytime Program or Series in 2013.

He shared this award with other team members, highlighting the collaborative nature of his work.

Gubler has also received recognition for his work in the horror genre.

At the Screamfest, he won the Best Actor Award for his role in the film, Suburban Gothic, in 2015.

This award demonstrates his ability to excel in a variety of roles and genres.

In addition to his acting work, Gubler has also received awards for his voice-over performances.

At the Behind the Voice Actors Awards, he won the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for Batman: Assault on Arkham in 2015, sharing the honor with other voice actors.

He also won the BTVA Special/DVD Voice Acting Award for Alvin and the Chipmunks in 2012, and was nominated for the same award for Batman: Assault on Arkham in 2012.

These awards reflect his versatility and success in various roles, from acting to directing and voice-over work.

Dating history

Gubler has been linked to several individuals throughout his career.

One of his most notable relationships was with model and musician Victoria Asher, whom he dated from 2010 to 2011.

Prior to that, he had a two-year relationship with actress Marisa Morris from 2008 to 2010.

Gubler has also been romantically involved with actresses Kat Dennings and Eve Wind.

He met Dennings on the set of her show 2 Broke Girls and dated her for nearly half a year in 2007.

Although details about his relationship with Wind are limited, it is known that they were together at some point.

Gubler has also been linked to models Charlotte Kemp Muhl and Ali Michael.

He briefly dated Muhl in 2004, and then had a three-year relationship with Michael from late 2010 to 2013.

There have been unconfirmed rumors that Gubler dated singer Taylor Swift in 2013 after her split from Harry Styles.

However, this relationship has not been officially confirmed.