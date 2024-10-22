Mother, 2 Daughters Found Murdered and Bodies Dumped In Nairobi And Machakos

Mystery surrounds the murder of a woman and her two daughters in Nairobi.

Police believe the three were killed by the same persons. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The family of the victims in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area is seeking for justice after the three who disappeared on Monday October 21, were found dead.

The three bodies were found in Bahati, Parklands, and Machakos, respectively, with similar injuries, police said.

According to the family, the two girls, aged 11 and 22, left home on Monday evening at around 5:30 PM to search for their mother, who had gone out earlier in the day for skin treatment in Eastleigh but had not returned home and had not communicated at all.

They said it was unusual for her to be out for that long.

The family of Amina Abdirashid Dahir and Nusuiba Dahir arrived at the city mortuary to confirm their worst fears.

They found the bodies of the two girls lying in the morgue.

The bodies had been collected from separate scenes in the city.

They had taken a taxi to their intended destination to search for their mum.

CCTV footage captures Amina and Nusuiba making a phone call, then a car arrives and they both get in.

It was the last time they were seen alive. When morning broke, the family received the heartbreaking news that their children had been found in Parklands and Bahati areas in the city while their mother’s body was found in the bush in Machakos, killed in a similar manner.

Police say this suggests that one person may be behind the three killings.

A team of detectives is pursuing the matter and intend to talk to close family members as part of the probe.

The family is crying out for speedy investigations into the murders.