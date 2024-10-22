Ozzie Albies Siblings: Meet Jeanalyn and Zhhihir

Ozzie Albies, born on January 7, 1997, in Willemstad, Curaçao, is a professional baseball second baseman for the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He debuted in 2017 and has been an All-Star in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Albies has won the National League Silver Slugger Award twice and was part of the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship team.

Standing at 5’8″ and weighing 165 lbs, he is known for his switch-hitting ability and strong defensive skills.

Siblings

Ozzie has two siblings, a younger brother named Zhhihir and a sister named Jeanalyn.

He was born in Willemstad, Curaçao, and his family has been supportive of his baseball career since he began playing at a young age.

Career

Albies signed with the Braves as an international free agent in 2013, showcasing his talent early on as he moved through the Braves’ minor league system.

In 2015, Albies made his professional debut in the Gulf Coast League, where he displayed his skills as a switch-hitter and strong defensive player.

By 2016, he was promoted to Double-A Mississippi, further honing his abilities and earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game.

Albies made his MLB debut on August 1, 2017, at just 20 years old.

He quickly became known for his speed and agility on the field, finishing his rookie season with a .286 batting average, 26 RBIs, and impressive defensive capabilities.

His performance earned him his first All-Star selection in 2018, where he showcased his ability to hit for both average and power.

That season, he batted .261 with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs.

In recognition of his offensive prowess, Albies won his first Silver Slugger Award in 2019 after hitting .295 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs.

His success continued into the 2021 season when he earned another Silver Slugger Award by finishing with a .259 batting average, 30 home runs, and 106 RBIs.

A key contributor to the Braves’ success, Albies played a pivotal role in leading the team to their first World Series title since 1995.

During the playoffs that year, he demonstrated both offensive and defensive prowess.

In the 2023 season, Ozzie was selected to the All-Star Game for the third time and continued to be an integral part of the Braves’ lineup.

His ability to switch-hit makes him a versatile asset for the team.

Awards and accolades

Albies has received several notable accolades throughout his baseball career.

He was selected as an All-Star three times, in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Albies won the National League Silver Slugger Award for second basemen twice, in 2019 and 2021, recognizing his offensive prowess.

In 2021, he also received the Heart & Hustle Award, which honors players who demonstrate a passion for the game.

Additionally, he was part of the Atlanta Braves team that won the World Series Championship in 2021.

His achievements reflect his significant contributions to the team and his impact on the field.