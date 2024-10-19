Kody Clemens Siblings: Get to Know Koby, Kory and Kacy

Kody Clemens is an American professional baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He previously played for the Detroit Tigers and is the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.

Kody attended the University of Texas, where he had a standout junior season, batting .352 with 23 home runs.

Drafted by the Tigers in 2018, he made his MLB debut in 2022 and has since established himself as a versatile infielder and outfielder.

Siblings

Kody has three brothers: Koby, Kory, and Kacy.

Koby is a former professional baseball player who played in the minor leagues.

Kory is involved in real estate and has faced legal issues, including a DWI arrest.

Kacy currently plays for the Staten Island FerryHawks and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017.

Career

Kody attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he played college baseball for the Texas Longhorns.

His junior season in 2018 was particularly impressive, as he boasted a batting average of .352, hit 23 home runs, and drove in 66 runs.

Kody’s strong performance earned him recognition as one of the top collegiate players, and he was named to several All-American teams.

In the 2018 MLB Draft, Kody was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the third round.

He began his professional career in the minor leagues, starting with the Gulf Coast League Tigers in 2018.

Kody progressed through various levels, including the Class A West Michigan Whitecaps and later the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to different positions on the field.

Kody made his MLB debut on May 30, 2022, against the New York Yankees.

In his first game, he recorded his first hit and demonstrated his potential as a valuable asset to the team.

Notably, Kody hit his first major league home run on June 4, 2022, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He also made headlines by striking out Shohei Ohtani during a game, highlighting his skills against elite players.

After spending time with the Tigers, Kody was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in January 2023.

Awards and accolades

Kody has received several accolades throughout his baseball career, particularly during his time at the University of Texas.

In 2018, he was named the ABCA Co-Player of the Year and earned unanimous first-team All-American honors from multiple organizations, including Baseball America and D1Baseball.com.

That same year, he became the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, the first Longhorn to achieve this since 2007.

Clemens also garnered recognition as a finalist for prestigious awards such as the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

His junior season was remarkable, as he finished with a .352 batting average, 24 home runs, and 72 RBIs, ranking second in home runs nationally.

He was named Most Outstanding Player at the Austin Regional after leading Texas to the College World Series, hitting safely in all eight NCAA tournament games.

In addition to these collegiate achievements, Kody was recognized as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star during his minor league career with the Detroit Tigers, showcasing his potential as he transitioned to professional baseball.