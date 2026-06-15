Real Madrid Complete Marc Cucurella Signing from Chelsea in £51.8m Deal

Spanish giants Real Madrid have completed the signing of defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea FC on a six-year contract.

The deal is worth an initial £47.5 million, with a further £4.3 million in performance-related add-ons, taking the total package to a potential £51.8 million.

Cucurella leaves Chelsea four years after joining the Premier League club from Brighton & Hove Albion FC in a £63 million transfer. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old made 163 appearances and helped the club win the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

Confirming the defender’s departure, Chelsea said in a statement: “We wish him every success as he begins the next stage of his career.”

The Spain international attracted interest from several top European clubs, including FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Manchester City FC, but ultimately opted for a move to Real Madrid.

Cucurella is currently with the Spain national football team at the FIFA World Cup and is expected to feature when Spain begin their Group H campaign against Cape Verde national football team.

His arrival continues a busy transfer window for new Real Madrid manager José Mourinho, who is set to officially begin his second spell at the club next month. The Spanish side have already secured the signings of Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva as part of an ambitious squad rebuild.

Cucurella’s departure follows a season in which he publicly questioned Chelsea’s transfer strategy and criticised the club’s decision to part ways with former manager Enzo Maresca. Despite his experience and importance to the squad, he was not considered among Chelsea’s untouchable players, a group that reportedly includes Cole Palmer and club captain Reece James.

Chelsea are now expected to look internally for a replacement, with Dutch defender Jorrel Hato emerging as a strong contender to become the club’s first-choice left-back next season. The London side could also enter the transfer market to strengthen the position further.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Cucurella is understood to be separate from any potential interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. The Argentine has previously expressed admiration for Madrid, but Chelsea are believed to value him at no less than £120 million after signing him from SL Benfica for £106.8 million in 2023.