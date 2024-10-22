Kevin Kiermaier Siblings: Getting to Know Dan

Kevin Kiermaier is a professional baseball center fielder currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He debuted in MLB on September 30, 2013, after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010.

Known for his exceptional defense, he has won four Gold Glove Awards (2015, 2016, 2019, 2023) and has a career batting average of .246 with 94 home runs.

In 2024, Kiermaier announced that it would be his final season in the majors.

Siblings

Kevin has one older brother named Dan, who serves as the head groundskeeper for the Chicago Cubs.

However, not much is known about his personal life or career.

Career

Kiermaier began his journey in baseball at Purdue University before transferring to the University of Southern Indiana.

His talent was recognized when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft, a significant achievement considering he was a late-round pick.

Kiermaier made his Major League Baseball debut on September 30, 2013, with the Rays.

He quickly garnered attention for his exceptional defensive skills and speed on the base paths.

Over the years, he has become widely regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, winning four Gold Glove Awards in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2023.

His defensive metrics consistently rank among the best in the league, including advanced statistics such as Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR).

Offensively, Kiermaier has a career batting average of .246 as of 2024.

While he may not be known primarily as a power hitter, he has contributed timely hits and showcased his speed on the bases.

With over 95 home runs throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to provide power from the leadoff spot.

Kiermaier had notable seasons that solidified his status as a key player.

In 2015, he had a breakout year, leading the league in DRS and establishing himself as an essential part of the Rays’ roster.

His contributions were particularly significant during the 2020 season when he played a pivotal role in helping the Rays reach the World Series.

In 2022, Kiermaier signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he continued to excel defensively and contribute to their playoff aspirations.

His playing style has influenced how teams evaluate outfielders, as he is often cited as part of a new generation of players who emphasize defense as much as offense.

Awards and accolades

Kiermaier has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, primarily for his outstanding defensive skills.

He has won the Gold Glove Award four times, specifically in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2023, recognizing him as the best defensive center fielder in the American League during those years.

In addition to his Gold Gloves, he was awarded the Platinum Glove Award in 2015, which is given to the best overall defensive player in each league.

Kiermaier also received the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award in both 2016 and 2018.

His defensive prowess is further highlighted by leading Major League Baseball in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) multiple times, including a remarkable 42 DRS in 2015.

Kiermaier’s commitment to excellence has also earned him recognition as a member of the Baseball America Major League All-Rookie Team in 2014 and the MLBPAA Rays Heart and Hustle Award in both 2014 and 2015.