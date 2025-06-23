BREAKING: Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire to Begin in 6 Hours

In a dramatic late-night post on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Israel and Iran have reached an agreement for a 12-hour ceasefire, set to begin six hours from now.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in-progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!”

Trump stated that Iran will begin the ceasefire, followed by Israel, with both sides expected to honor the truce peacefully and respectfully.

“Upon the 24th hour, an official end to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the world.”

He praised both nations for their “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” in ending a conflict that could have spiraled into a regional catastrophe.

“God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”