Brett Eldredge Siblings: All About Brice Eldredge

Brett Eldredge, born on March 23, 1986, in Paris, Illinois, is a celebrated American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Raised in a close-knit family, Eldredge developed a passion for music at a young age, drawing inspiration from icons like Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Bobby Darin.

His early exposure to country music, coupled with his natural talent, led him to pursue a career in the industry.

After attending Elmhurst College and later transferring to Middle Tennessee State University, Eldredge moved to Nashville to chase his musical dreams.

His soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and charismatic stage presence have made him a prominent figure in country music.

Brett has one sibling, an older brother named Brice Eldredge.

Brice has played a significant role in Brett’s life, not only as a sibling but also as his business manager, providing constant support and encouragement.

Brett has expressed his gratitude for Brice through his music, notably dedicating the heartfelt song “Brother” from his self-titled album to him.

Eldredge’s career took off in 2010 when he signed with Atlantic Records and released his debut single, “Raymond,” a poignant song about Alzheimer’s that peaked at number 23 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

His debut album, Bring You Back (2013), solidified his place in the industry, producing three number-one singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart: “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” and “Mean to Me.”

His subsequent albums, including Illinois (2015), Glow (2016), Brett Eldredge (2017), Sunday Drive (2020), Songs About You (2022), and Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family) (2024), showcased his versatility as a songwriter and performer.

Eldredge has also made a mark with holiday music, with his Christmas albums Glow and Mr. Christmas (2021) becoming fan favorites, featuring collaborations with artists like Meghan Trainor and Kelly Clarkson.

His live performances, including appearances on Taylor Swift’s Red Tour and his own “Glow: Welcome to the Family” tour, have earned him praise for his ability to connect with audiences.

In 2025, he released his second EP, Lonestar Lovers, following the success of his single “Gorgeous.”

Eldredge’s songwriting extends beyond his own work, as he co-wrote “I Think I’ve Had Enough” for Gary Allan’s album Get Off on the Pain.

In 2014, Eldredge won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year, a testament to his rapid rise in the industry.

He has also earned accolades from the ASCAP Country Music Awards and BMI Country Awards for songs like “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” and “Mean to Me,” which were celebrated for their chart performance and songwriting quality.

His albums Bring You Back and Illinois both achieved Gold certification by the RIAA, reflecting their commercial success.

Eldredge’s contributions to country music were further highlighted when he was selected as one of 30 artists to perform on “Forever Country,” a 2016 mash-up track celebrating 50 years of the CMA Awards.

His holiday music, particularly his duet “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Meghan Trainor, has garnered significant streaming success, with over 207 million Spotify streams.

Eldredge’s ability to blend traditional country with modern storytelling has earned him nominations from the Academy of Country Music Awards and American Country Countdown Awards, cementing his status as a leading figure in the genre.