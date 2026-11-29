Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick was born on 17 December 1973 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in Levittown in Bucks County.

He is an American politician, attorney and former FBI special agent who has served as the Republican U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district (previously numbered the 8th) since 2017.

A licensed attorney, certified public accountant and emergency medical technician, he is known for a strong emphasis on bipartisanship.

In 2026 he married Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

He is the younger brother of the late former Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brian is the youngest of eight children.

His older brother Mike Fitzpatrick previously represented the same congressional district and served as a Bucks County commissioner before dying of cancer in 2020.

Brian has described his brother as a hero and best friend.

He also has five sisters and another brother; the large family grew up in a modest household in Middletown Township.

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Career

Fitzpatrick graduated from Bishop Egan High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from La Salle University, and completed both an MBA and a Juris Doctor from Pennsylvania State University, becoming the first student in the university’s history to finish the joint degree programme.

He then served for roughly 15 years as an FBI special agent and supervisory special agent, focusing on public corruption, counterterrorism and counterintelligence.

He was embedded with U.S. Special Forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom, served as national supervisor for the FBI’s Public Corruption Unit, and directed the Bureau’s Campaign Finance and Election Crimes Enforcement programme.

He also worked as a special assistant United States attorney.

In 2016 he won election to the open House seat previously held by his brother Mike and has been re-elected multiple times.

In Congress he has served on the House Ways and Means Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he has chaired the CIA Subcommittee, and has been designated a congressional representative to NATO.

He co-chairs numerous bipartisan caucuses, including the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

Accolades

During his FBI career Fitzpatrick received the FBI Director’s Award and was named Investigator of the Year by the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation for his work on major corruption cases.

In Congress he has repeatedly been ranked the most bipartisan member of the House by the Lugar Center–McCourt School Bipartisan Index.

He has received Ukraine’s Order of Merit, First Class, presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medal from the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and numerous other recognitions for leadership on cancer research, mental health, veterans’ issues, national service and bipartisan governance.