fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Brian Kilmeade’s Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Brian Kilmeade Net Worth

    Brian Kilmeade, an American television and radio political commentator and host for Fox News, has a net worth of $12 million. His annual salary from Fox News is $4 million. In addition to his broadcasting career, Kilmeade has authored several books.

    Brian Kilmeade Net Worth $12 Million
    Date of Birth May 7, 1964
    Place of Birth New York City
    Nationality American
    Profession Television, Radio Political Commentator

    Early Life

    Born on May 7, 1964, in New York City, Brian Kilmeade is of Irish and Italian descent. He graduated from Massapequa High School in 1982 and then attended Long Island University Post in Brookville, New York, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1986.

    Brian Kilmeade Career

    Kilmeade’s career began with Channel One News, a daily national high school television news program, where he worked as a correspondent. He later joined KHSL-TV in Chico, California, serving as a host and anchor, and also ventured into sports radio and television, co-hosting “The Jim Brown Show” on KLSD. In 1993, Kilmeade provided commentary for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events and eventually moved into a play-by-play announcing role for UFC 2 and UFC 3 in 1994.

    In 1997, Kilmeade worked as a freelance sports anchor for WVIT in Hartford, Connecticut, covering Major League Soccer games involving the MetroStars. He also anchored “NewSport Journal” and “Scoreboard Central” for NewSport.

    Also Read: Bret Hart’s Net Worth

    Kilmeade joined Fox News Network in 1998, becoming a host of “Fox and Friends” alongside Steve Doocy. He also hosted his own radio program, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” and began hosting “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” in 2022.

    Controversies

    Throughout his career, Kilmeade has faced several controversies. In 2010, he apologized for a statement implying that all terrorists are Muslims. A strong supporter of Donald Trump’s presidency, Kilmeade often defended Trump’s policies and remarks. However, following the January 6th Capitol events, Kilmeade became more critical, urging Trump to condemn the violence and later suggesting that the former president should “learn to lose” regarding the 2020 election.

    Author

    Kilmeade has authored several books, both fiction and non-fiction. His first book, “The Games Do Count: America’s Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports,” was published in 2004, followed by “It’s How You Play the Game” in 2007. His 2013 historical novel, “George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution,” was well-received. He continued writing about historical figures, releasing books on Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Sam Houston, and the Alamo, and in 2021, “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”

    Personal Life

    Brian Kilmeade married Dawn in 1993, and they have three children: Brian, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn. In his free time, Kilmeade enjoys performing stand-up comedy.

    Brian Kilmeade Net Worth

    Brian Kilmeade net worth is $12 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Ali Wong Siblings: Meet the Siblings Behind the Comedy Queen

    Brian Kilmeade's Net Worth

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X