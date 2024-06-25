Brian Kilmeade’s Net Worth

Brian Kilmeade, an American television and radio political commentator and host for Fox News, has a net worth of $12 million. His annual salary from Fox News is $4 million. In addition to his broadcasting career, Kilmeade has authored several books.

Early Life

Born on May 7, 1964, in New York City, Brian Kilmeade is of Irish and Italian descent. He graduated from Massapequa High School in 1982 and then attended Long Island University Post in Brookville, New York, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1986.

Brian Kilmeade Career

Kilmeade’s career began with Channel One News, a daily national high school television news program, where he worked as a correspondent. He later joined KHSL-TV in Chico, California, serving as a host and anchor, and also ventured into sports radio and television, co-hosting “The Jim Brown Show” on KLSD. In 1993, Kilmeade provided commentary for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events and eventually moved into a play-by-play announcing role for UFC 2 and UFC 3 in 1994.

In 1997, Kilmeade worked as a freelance sports anchor for WVIT in Hartford, Connecticut, covering Major League Soccer games involving the MetroStars. He also anchored “NewSport Journal” and “Scoreboard Central” for NewSport.

Kilmeade joined Fox News Network in 1998, becoming a host of “Fox and Friends” alongside Steve Doocy. He also hosted his own radio program, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” and began hosting “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” in 2022.

Controversies

Throughout his career, Kilmeade has faced several controversies. In 2010, he apologized for a statement implying that all terrorists are Muslims. A strong supporter of Donald Trump’s presidency, Kilmeade often defended Trump’s policies and remarks. However, following the January 6th Capitol events, Kilmeade became more critical, urging Trump to condemn the violence and later suggesting that the former president should “learn to lose” regarding the 2020 election.

Author

Kilmeade has authored several books, both fiction and non-fiction. His first book, “The Games Do Count: America’s Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports,” was published in 2004, followed by “It’s How You Play the Game” in 2007. His 2013 historical novel, “George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution,” was well-received. He continued writing about historical figures, releasing books on Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Sam Houston, and the Alamo, and in 2021, “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”

Personal Life

Brian Kilmeade married Dawn in 1993, and they have three children: Brian, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn. In his free time, Kilmeade enjoys performing stand-up comedy.

Brian Kilmeade Net Worth

