Bret Hart’s Net Worth

Bret Hart, a retired professional wrestler from the famed Hart wrestling family, boasts a net worth of $7 million. Known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Hart’s career spanned from 1976 to 2011, during which he held a remarkable 32 championships across five decades, including five WWF Championships and two WCW World Heavyweight Championships. Since retiring from wrestling, Hart has dedicated much of his time to charitable causes related to cancer and stroke recovery.

Bret Hart Net Worth $7 Million Date of Birth July 2, 1957 Place of Birth Calgary, Alberta Nationality American Profession Retired Professional Wrestler

Early Life

Born on July 2, 1957, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Bret Hart is the eighth child of Stu Hart, a professional wrestler, and Helen Hart. Raised alongside his eleven siblings, including fellow wrestlers Owen, Smith, and Bruce, Hart was introduced to wrestling at a young age, observing his father’s training sessions in the famous Hart Dungeon located in their basement. Despite briefly pursuing amateur wrestling in high school and college, Hart ultimately chose to follow in his family’s footsteps and pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Bret Hart Career

In 1985, Hart partnered with Jim Neidhart to form the Hart Foundation tag team in the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). Throughout his tenure, he won numerous championships, including two Intercontinental Championships and five WWF Championships. His career reached a controversial peak during the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” incident in 1997, which led to his departure from WWF.

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

Transitioning to WCW (World Championship Wrestling) in late 1997, Hart continued his dominance in the ring, securing multiple championships, including two World Heavyweight Championships. Despite a career-threatening concussion in 1999, Hart persisted in the ring until officially retiring in 2000.

Media Appearances

Post-retirement, Hart made sporadic returns to wrestling and appeared in various television series and films. He starred in “Lonesome Dove: The Series” and made guest appearances on shows like “The Adventures of Sinbad” and “MADtv.” Hart was also the subject of acclaimed documentaries, including “Hitman Hart: Wrestling with Shadows” (1998) and “Bret Hart: Survival of the Hitman” (2010).

Personal Life

Outside of wrestling, Hart has faced personal challenges, including health issues such as a stroke in 2002 and a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2016. Despite these setbacks, he remains active in charity work, particularly supporting organizations focused on stroke recovery and cancer awareness.

Bret Hart Net Worth

Bret Hart net worth is $7 million.