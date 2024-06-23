Bernie Taupin, a prolific English singer, songwriter, poet, and lyricist, boasts a net worth of $200 million. Much of his wealth is derived from the value of the song catalog he co-created with Elton John. Bernie wrote the lyrics for most of Elton’s biggest hits, establishing a legendary partnership in the music industry.

Bernie Taupin Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth May 22, 1950 Place of Birth Sleaford, Lincolnshire Nationality Brits Profession Singer, Songwriter, Poet, and Lyricist

Early Life

Bernard John Taupin was born on May 22, 1950, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England. Raised in a farmhouse with no electricity, Taupin’s family, of French descent, later moved to another farmhouse that had electricity. Bernie grew up with two brothers and showed a talent for creative writing despite not excelling academically. By age 15, he worked as a trainee at a local newspaper before leaving to travel around the country with friends, working various part-time jobs.

Bernie Taupin Career

Bernie Taupin’s career took off when he responded to an advertisement seeking new songwriters, which led to his fateful meeting with Elton John in 1967. Although both were initially rejected during their audition with Liberty Records, Elton was impressed with Bernie’s poetry and reached out to him. The duo quickly realized their complementary talents, with Elton composing music to Bernie’s lyrics.

Also Read: Ben Savage Net Worth

Over their decades-long collaboration, Taupin and John produced more than 30 albums together. Some of their most iconic songs include:

“Your Song” (1970): Reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart. “Tiny Dancer” (1972): Became a timeless hit, especially after its inclusion in the film “Almost Famous.” “Rocket Man” (1972): Hit No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. “Candle in the Wind” (1973/1997): Originally a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, reworked in 1997 as a tribute to Princess Diana, becoming one of the best-selling singles worldwide. “Crocodile Rock” (1973): Elton John’s first No. 1 hit in the US. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (1974): Reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Daniel” (1973): Peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite parting ways briefly in 1977 to pursue other projects, including working with Alice Cooper, Bernie and Elton reunited by 1980. Taupin also wrote lyrics for films such as “Aida,” “The Lion King,” and “Billy Elliot,” and contributed to the screenplay for the biopic “Rocketman.” Their collaborative process was highlighted in the documentary “Two Rooms” and the film “Rocketman,” which won an Academy Award for the song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

Personal Life

Bernie Taupin has been married four times. His first marriage was to Maxine Feibelman in 1971, which ended in divorce in 1976. In 1979, he married Toni Lynn Russo, sister of actress Rene Russo, and they divorced in 1991. His third marriage to Stephanie Haymes Roven lasted from 1993 to 1998. Since 2004, he has been married to Heather Kidd, with whom he has two children. The family resides in Santa Barbara County, California.

Real Estate

In 2017, Taupin listed his 30-acre ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley for $4.7 million, having previously attempted to sell it for $5.95 million in 2016. The ranch, which he bought decades earlier, features a five-bedroom main house, a studio, an office, and extensive equestrian facilities, reflecting his love for horses. Despite this passion, he reportedly no longer rides, prompting the sale. The property also includes a pizza oven, a pool, a pond, and outdoor riding rings.

Bernie Taupin Net Worth

Bernie Taupin net worth is $200 million.