Ben Savage, an American actor, has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his lead role as Cory Matthews in the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World,” which aired from 1993 to 2000, and its Disney Channel spinoff, “Girl Meets World.” Ben is also recognized as the younger brother of actor and director Fred Savage.

Ben Savage Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1980 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Bennett Joseph Savage was born on September 13, 1980, in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in a Jewish household, Ben grew up with two siblings who also pursued careers in entertainment. His older brother Fred is an actor and director, while his sister, Kala Savage, is an actress and musician.

Ben Savage Career

Ben Savage started his acting career at the young age of nine, making his debut alongside his brother Fred in the film “Little Monsters.” He continued to act in films such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry… They Get Even” and “Clifford” in 1994. During this period, he also appeared in stage productions and guest-starred in “The Wonder Years” with Fred.

Savage’s breakthrough came with the lead role of Cory Matthews in “Boy Meets World,” a role he played from 1993 to 2000. This sitcom made him one of the most recognizable faces on television. Concurrently, he appeared in TV films like “She Woke Up” and received critical acclaim for his role as a psychopathic killer in “Wild Palms.”

After “Boy Meets World” ended, Savage’s career slowed down for a few years. He performed in the stage production “Unexpected Tenderness,” earning an Ovation Award for his performance. In 2002, he returned to film with “Swimming Upstream” and appeared in the sitcom “Still Standing” and the feature film “Car Babes.” He also starred as himself in Disney’s “Phil of the Future.”

Also Read: What Was Andy Griffith Net Worth?

In 2006, Savage joined the cast of “Palo Alto,” which received critical praise. He made guest appearances in series like “Chuck,” “Without a Trace,” “Bones,” “Shake it Up,” and reprised his role as Cory Matthews in “Girl Meets World.” He also played the younger version of actor Mandy Patinkin in “Criminal Minds” and “Homeland,” with the latter appearance in 2020. That same year, he appeared in the TV film “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!”

Politics

Beyond acting, Ben Savage has shown a strong interest in politics. In 2003, while studying political science at Stanford University, he interned part-time for US Senator Arlen Specter. He graduated in 2004 with a degree in political science and became a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity at Stanford.

Real Estate

In 2011, Savage listed his West Hollywood home for $1.6 million. The 2,350-square-foot house features three bedrooms, a 1,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, and dark wooden floors. Ben had purchased the home in 2004 for $1.05 million, aiming for a significant profit after seven years. In 2018, the childhood home shared by Ben and Fred Savage in Glencoe, California, was also put on the market.

Ben Savage Net Worth

Ben Savage net worth is $8 million.