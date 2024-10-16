What Was Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Net Worth?

Zsa Zsa Gabor, the iconic Hungarian-born actress and socialite, had a net worth of $40 million at the time of her passing in December 2016. Known for her luxurious lifestyle, charm, and multiple marriages, Gabor’s legacy extends beyond her film and television career, leaving an indelible mark on Hollywood and high society.

Early Life

Born on February 6, 1917, in Budapest, Austria-Hungary, Zsa Zsa was the middle of three daughters in a Jewish family. Her sisters, Magda and Eva Gabor, also found success in the U.S., with Eva becoming a renowned actress and businesswoman. Zsa Zsa’s rise to fame began in 1936 when she was crowned Miss Hungary. Discovered by operatic tenor Richard Tauber, she debuted on stage in his operetta, “Der Singende Traum,” before emigrating to the U.S. in the 1940s, escaping war-torn Europe.

Film Career

Zsa Zsa’s film career blossomed in the 1950s, and she quickly became a Hollywood fixture. Her first movie appearance was in 1952, and she went on to star in a number of notable films, including Moulin Rouge (1952), We’re Not Married! (1952), and Touch of Evil (1958). Gabor also played significant roles in Death of a Scoundrel (1956) and Queen of Outer Space (1958), among many others. Known for her beauty and distinctive accent, Gabor graced the silver screen throughout the ’50s and ’60s, appearing in over 30 films.

Television Career and Fame

Beyond film, Zsa Zsa was a frequent guest on popular TV talk shows and game shows, notably appearing on Hollywood Squares, The Mike Douglas Show, and The Merv Griffin Show. Her regular appearances contributed to her fame, allowing her to become a staple in American pop culture. Gabor also acted in episodes of famous TV shows, including Gilligan’s Island, Batman, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Her quick wit, flamboyant personality, and glamorous image made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Zsa Zsa Gabor Marriages

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s personal life was as colorful as her career, marked by nine marriages, seven divorces, and one annulment. Her most notable marriage was to hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, with whom she had her only child, Francesca Hilton. The marriage ended in 1947, and in later years, Zsa Zsa claimed that Francesca was conceived during a rape by Hilton. Francesca passed away in 2015, and despite their strained relationship, she remained a central figure in Zsa Zsa’s life.

Her longest marriage was to Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, whom she married in 1986. The two remained together until her death in 2016. The couple famously adopted several adult men, who paid to become legal descendants of Princess Marie-Auguste of Anhalt.

Health Issues

Throughout her life, Zsa Zsa was no stranger to controversy. In 1989, she made headlines for slapping a police officer during a traffic stop, leading to a much-publicized trial and sentence. Her later years were plagued by health challenges, including a car accident in 2002 that left her partially paralyzed. She survived multiple strokes and eventually had her leg amputated in 2011 to avoid a life-threatening infection.

Zsa Zsa Gabor Bel Air Mansion

Zsa Zsa’s Bel Air mansion was a significant part of her opulent lifestyle. Purchased for $245,000 in 1973, the mansion remained her residence for decades. It changed ownership several times after her death, eventually selling for $16 million in 2020 to mining billionaire Robert Friedland.

