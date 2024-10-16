Edward Norton’s Net Worth

Edward Norton, a renowned American actor and producer, boasts an impressive net worth of $300 million. Norton first gained widespread recognition in 1996 with his breakout role in Primal Fear, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, he has starred in a string of critically acclaimed films, including American History X, Fight Club, and The Illusionist.

Edward Norton Net Worth $300 Million Date of Birth August 18, 1969 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer

In addition to acting, Norton has found success behind the camera, both as a writer and director. His directorial debut, Keeping the Faith, received positive reviews, and his 2019 film Motherless Brooklyn also earned critical praise. Some of his biggest box office hits include The Incredible Hulk (2008), which grossed over $263 million globally, and The Bourne Legacy (2012), which earned over $276 million worldwide.

Early Life

Born on August 18, 1969, in Boston, Massachusetts, Edward Norton grew up in a family with strong ties to business and social development. His maternal grandfather, James Rouse, founded The Rouse Company and co-founded Enterprise Community Partners, a real estate developer. Norton’s early life set a foundation for his interest in both business and the arts.

He attended Yale University, where he studied history and Japanese. After graduation, Norton worked in Japan for a time before moving to New York City to pursue acting, which eventually led to his first big break in Primal Fear.

Career

While Norton is celebrated for his acting, much of his wealth comes from savvy investments in technology. He was an early investor in Uber and has invested in other successful ventures, such as Kensho, a data analytics company that sold for $550 million, and CrowdRise, a crowdfunding platform acquired by GoFundMe. These investments have significantly contributed to his financial success, making him one of Hollywood’s wealthiest stars.

Norton’s Personal Life

Over the years, Norton has been linked to several high-profile relationships, including with actress Salma Hayek and musician Courtney Love. He married Canadian film producer Shauna Robertson in 2012, and they have one son together.

Edward Norton Net Worth

