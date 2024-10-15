What Was Ed Mcmahon’s Net Worth When He Died?

At the time of his death in 2009, Ed McMahon, a beloved American announcer, comedian, and television host, had a net worth of -$2 million. Best known for his role as Johnny Carson’s sidekick on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson for three decades, McMahon’s financial struggles in his later years were a stark contrast to the fame and success he enjoyed during his career. Beyond his time on The Tonight Show, McMahon’s versatility as a television host, actor, and Marine veteran left a lasting legacy in American entertainment.

Early Life

Born on March 6, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, Ed McMahon grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts. As a teenager, he worked as a carnival barker and bingo caller before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1941 with hopes of becoming a fighter pilot. He completed his training during World War II, and though he was ordered to the Pacific Fleet in 1945, the war ended before his deployment. McMahon later served in the Korean War, flying 85 combat missions and earning six Air Medals for his service. After his military career, McMahon took advantage of the GI Bill to attend the Catholic University of America, where he graduated in 1949.

Financial Troubles

Despite earning significant wealth throughout his career, McMahon faced severe financial challenges in the final years of his life. In 2008, he revealed that he was $640,000 underwater on his $4.8 million mortgage and was on the brink of foreclosure. Legal fees from his divorce and bad investments had eaten away at his fortune, leading McMahon and his family to struggle with debt ranging from $6 to $7 million.

Although Donald Trump initially offered to help McMahon save his home, it was ultimately a different family friend who allowed him and his wife to continue living in their house by renting it to them at a nominal monthly fee.

Career Breakthrough and The Tonight Show

McMahon’s entertainment career began with a broadcasting job at WLLH-AM in Lowell, followed by a television role at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia. His first national breakthrough came in 1958 when he became the announcer on the game show Who Do You Trust?, hosted by Johnny Carson. This partnership marked the beginning of a legendary duo that would span decades.

In 1962, McMahon reunited with Carson as the announcer and sidekick on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. His iconic introduction of “Heeeeeeeeere’s Johnny!” and his infectious laughter earned him the affectionate title of the “Human Laugh Track.” McMahon remained with Carson for 30 years, until the show ended in 1992.

Ed McMahon’s Salary on The Tonight Show

During his peak in the early 1990s, McMahon was earning $5 million per year from The Tonight Show, which is equivalent to around $10.5 million today. In comparison, Johnny Carson’s salary at the time was $25 million per year, or approximately $52 million today. While McMahon enjoyed significant earnings during his time on the show, his later financial troubles overshadowed these prosperous years.

Hosting Star Search

While working on The Tonight Show, McMahon also took on other high-profile television roles. From 1983 to 1995, he hosted Star Search, a popular talent competition show that launched the careers of artists such as LeAnn Rimes, Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, and Sinbad. McMahon’s hosting prowess on Star Search made him a beloved figure in American households, further cementing his status as a television icon.

McMahon also co-hosted TV’s Bloopers & Practical Jokes with Dick Clark, and he was a long-time announcer on the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, a charitable event that raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Ed McMahon Endorsements

In addition to his work on television, McMahon appeared in several films, including the 1977 comedy Fun with Dick and Jane and the crime drama Butterfly. He also endorsed various products, becoming a spokesperson for Colonial Penn Life Insurance and appearing in commercials for companies like FreeCreditReport.com and Cash4Gold.

Personal Life

McMahon married three times throughout his life. His first marriage to Alyce Ferrell resulted in four children: Claudia, Michael, Linda, and Jeffrey. The couple divorced in 1974. McMahon’s second marriage to Victoria Valentine brought a daughter, Katherine, before their separation in 1989. In 1992, McMahon married his third wife, Pamela Hurn, with whom he had a son named Alex.

In 2007, McMahon suffered a serious neck injury after a fall. Despite surgeries and rehabilitation, his health declined, and he later filed a lawsuit against the hospital for negligence. On June 23, 2009, McMahon passed away at the age of 86 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

