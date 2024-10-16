Lark Voorhies Net Worth

Lark Voorhies, the American actress, producer, and author, has a net worth of $500,000. She gained fame for her role as Lisa Turtle on the popular sitcom Saved by the Bell (1989–1993), a character that made her a household name during the show’s run. With over 40 acting credits to her name, Voorhies has appeared in notable films like How to Be a Player (1997) and How High (2001), as well as in popular television series such as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and In the House. Additionally, she has published several books and contributed to music videos by artists like Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan.

Date of Birth March 25, 1974 Place of Birth Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, and Author

Early Life

Born Lark Holloway on March 25, 1974, in Nashville, Tennessee, Lark grew up in Pasadena, California, raised by her parents Tricia and Wayne. Her mother, recognizing Lark’s talent, took her to a talent agent when she was young, but she initially froze up during her first audition. However, by the age of 12, Lark had landed a role in a national commercial for Universal Studios, promoting the park’s King Kong attraction. This marked the beginning of her journey in entertainment.

‘Saved by the Bell’

In 1988, Lark was cast as Lisa Turtle in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, a Disney Channel series that was later retooled into Saved by the Bell. Her portrayal of the fashionable and witty Lisa Turtle helped the show become a massive hit among young audiences. Saved by the Bell aired 86 episodes and produced several spin-offs, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and two made-for-TV movies, Hawaiian Style (1992) and Wedding in Las Vegas (1994).

Although Lark wasn’t originally part of the 2020 reboot on Peacock, she made a memorable guest appearance toward the end of the first season, reprising her role as Lisa Turtle.

Expanding Her Career

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Lark Voorhies continued to act, guest-starring on popular shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Family Matters. She also landed recurring roles in soap operas like Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lark expanded her career into film, starring in How to Be a Player, How High, and Civil Brand. She was also part of the miniseries The Last Don and Widows, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In addition to her acting work, Lark served as an associate producer on the 2008 film The Next Hit and ventured into writing, publishing three books: Reciprocity (2010), True Light (2011), and Trek of the Cheshire (2011).

Personal Life

Lark Voorhies’ personal life has often been in the spotlight. From 1989 to 1992, she dated her Saved by the Bell co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar. In 1993, she became engaged to actor Martin Lawrence, but their relationship ended abruptly when he announced his engagement to another woman on national television. Lark married Miguel Coleman in 1996, and after separating in 2001, they finalized their divorce in 2004. In 2015, she married music engineer Jimmy Green, but the marriage ended in divorce just six months later.

In 2020, Lark revealed on The Dr. Oz Show that she had been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Thought Disorder. She shared how her mental health struggles had impacted her career, including being initially left out of the Saved by the Bell reboot. Her candidness about her diagnosis, however, led to her eventual return to the show, an experience she described as therapeutic.

Lark Voorhies Awards

Voorhies has been nominated for six Young Artist Awards. She won two awards for her performance in Saved by the Bell in 1990 and 1993, and the show’s ensemble cast received a nomination in 1990 for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast.

