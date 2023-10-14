Alleged Impersonator Brian Mwenda Denies Arrest Claims, Ready to Record Statement with Police

A man accused of masquerading as an Advocate of the High Court has finally spoken.

Brian Mwenda Njagi became an internet sensation on Thursday after the Law Society of Kenya – Nairobi Branch revealed that he was neither an advocate nor a member of their branch.

But according to Brian, he remains innocent until a court of law proves otherwise.

Speaking on social media alongside former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Brian said he was ready to record a statement with the DCI.

He also dismissed claims that he had been arrested.

Alleged impersonator Brian Mwenda Njagi says he is ready to record a statement with the DCI but insists the courts should decide if he has committed a crime or not Mike Sonko has offered to pay for Brian's education pic.twitter.com/4AwvXihaMX — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) October 14, 2023

Sonko on his part said he was willing to pay for Brian’s education as he called on others to come onboard and help the alleged impersonator.

According to Sonko, Brian’s only crime is coming from a humble background.

On Friday, the former legislator said he would take care of Brian’s bail should he need it.

“I WILL BAIL OUT THIS COMRADE & SPONSOR HIM AENDE KSL KAMA HANA DOH. This man has been masquerading as an advocate. He never went to any law school and KSL,” he posted on X.

LSK President Eric Theuri also explained how the imposter infiltrated their systems and added his profile in the portal.

“The LSK has commissioned an immediate review of the established protocols on change of membership credentials to enhance the internal control/ approval mechanisms. We have invited the DCI to send their investigators to launch a massive manhunt and the immediate arrest of the masquerader, (Brian Mwenda) and all his accomplices,” Theuri said.

This, Brian said, is false. He denied having the technical know-how.

On the matter of Brian successfully arguing 26 cases in court, Theuri said it the reports are “false and misleading”.

“Allegations that the masquerader Brian Mwenda won 26 cases is false & misleading. There is no factual basis to support the misleading claims. Efforts to apprehend him are in high gear & we are optimistic that he will be brought to book,” he said.

Brian is accused of stealing the identity of Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, who works at the office of the Attorney General.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...