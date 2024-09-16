Brighton Church Pastor Arrested and Fired After Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom

A Brighton church pastor has been arrested and fired after a hidden camera was discovered in a bathroom at the church, according to officials.

Will Johnson, 37, the former worship pastor director at 2|42 Community Church in Brighton, was accused of placing the camera in a non-public, unisex bathroom at the church’s backstage area over the past two years. The church also has locations in Ann Arbor, Lansing, Livonia, Monroe, Saginaw, and Taylor.

Eric Rauch, the executive pastor of ministry operations at 2|42 Community Church, stated that Johnson was immediately terminated after admitting to the church leadership that he had installed the camera. A staff member had first reported the discovery of the camera to the church’s leadership.

“The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and Johnson was arrested at his home in Howell on Friday evening,” Rauch said. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this situation, as the safety and privacy of everyone at our church is our top priority.”

The church is cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office and has hired a third-party investigator to ensure the safety of its facilities.

During an interview, Johnson admitted to intermittently placing the camera in the bathroom for the past two years, allegedly targeting specific individuals. He is currently being held at the Livingston County Jail and faces multiple charges, including tampering with evidence, surveilling an unclothed person (a felony), and using a computer to commit a crime.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $250,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for September 24. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison for tampering with evidence, and up to two years each for the other charges. No attorney has been listed for Johnson as of Monday.