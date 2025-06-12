British passenger in seat 11A survives India plane crash, reports say

A man survived the Air India crash that killed at least 200 people, a police chief has told an Indian news agency.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told ANI there was one survivor who was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787-8 flight – a seat the flight manifest shared by authorities said was occupied by British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh.

His cousin in Leicester, Ajay Valgi, told the BBC that Mr Ramesh called his family to say he was “fine”, but he does not know the whereabouts of his brother, Ajay who was also on the plane.

Mr Ramesh’s brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, said he has “no idea” how he escaped the plane.

I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated,” he said from the family home in Leicester.

“He said I have no idea how I exited the plane.”

A relative called Jay told PA news agency that Mr Ramesh spoke to his dad after the crash worrying about his brother, asking “Where’s Ajay?”.

“He’s got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood,” the relative said.

“He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock.”

Video shared on social media showed Mr Ramesh walking towards an ambulance, with smoke billowing in the background.

Indian media said Mr Ramesh shared his boarding pass, which showed his name and seat number.

He has a wife and child. The BBC understands he was born in India, but has lived in the UK for many years.

Commissioner Malik told ANI the survivor “has been in the hospital and is under treatment”.

He told the BBC that 204 bodies had been recovered, while 41 people were being treated for injuries.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on the London Gatwick Airport-bound flight, Air India said.

Three Britons thought to have died on the flight have been named by Gloucester Muslim Society as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their daughter Sara.

The plane crashed into accommodation used by doctors less than a minute after take-off.

In a statement from the King, he said he and his wife were “desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning”.

“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the crash was “devastating”, while his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi said it was “heart-breaking beyond words”.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arranged crisis teams in India and the UK.

London Gatwick Airport confirmed that a reception centre for relatives of passengers was being set up where information would be provided, and that it was liaising closely with Air India.

It said on X: “British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 0207 008 5000.”

Air India flight AI171 left Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT), Air India said.

It was scheduled to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST.

One video verified by the BBC shows the plane descending before a large explosion as it hits the ground.

