Briton Claims to have been Robbed of Sh450,000 in Attack in Nairobi

Police are investigating claims by a British national that he was robbed of Sh450,000 and other valuables at City Cabanas area along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

Justin James Agouzoul reported to police that he left Nakuru for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at at 0350hrs on January 11 and upon reaching City Cabanas Overpass Bridge he stopped to use Google Maps for directions to the airport.

It was then he was confronted by three men armed with crude weapons.

They forcefully opened the car door and threatened him with a knife while demanding money from him. In the process, he claimed they robbed him of USD5,000, a Samsung J5 phone, headphones, and two suitcases.

Police officers were alerted and visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident. Police say they have enhanced patrols in the area and as part of efforts to get the said attackers.

The area is regarded as one of the black spots for gang attacks. No arrest or recovery has been made so far, police said.

Elsewhere in Narok Town, police are looking for a gang that raided a shop and robbed an attendant of electronic goods.

The gang also shot to the air as they escaped the scene of the January 11 morning incident. A victim said he was attending to a man who wanted a charging cable when three other men entered the shop and one of them drew a pistol warning him against raising any alarm.

They robbed him of electronic goods and loaded them in a waiting car parked at an adjacent building. One of the gunmen fired in the air and escaped to an unknown destination.

Police said a spent cartridge of 22mm caliber was recovered at the scene and kept as an exhibit and that no injuries were reported.

A section of locals have complained of increased crime rate and urged for immediate action to tame the trend.

