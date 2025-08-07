Brittany Furlan Siblings: Get to Know Gregory Furlan

Brittany Jayne Furlan Lee, born on September 5, 1986, in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, is an American internet personality, actress, and comedian.

Of Italian-American descent, Furlan grew up with ambitions of breaking into television but found her niche in short-form digital content, becoming one of the most prominent creators of her time.

Known for her relatable humor and witty sketches, she has since transitioned into acting, podcasting, and maintaining a strong presence on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Siblings

Brittany has one sibling, a brother named Gregory Furlan.

Born to parents Jill Anne Pisano and Ronald Corrado Furlan, Brittany and her siblings grew up in a tight-knit Italian-American household in Pennsylvania, though their parents divorced when Brittany was six years old.

Gregory, like his sister, has ventured into the digital space, carving out his own path as an astrologer and YouTuber.

His content focuses on engaging and captivating audiences in his unique niche, mirroring Brittany’s ability to connect with followers through creative expression.

Career

Furlan’s career began with aspirations of television stardom, but her trajectory shifted dramatically with the rise of Vine in the early 2010s.

Initially struggling to land significant TV roles, she appeared in minor parts on shows like Reality Hell (2009) and Prank My Mom (2012).

Her breakthrough came when she embraced Vine, creating short, humorous sketches that resonated with millions.

By the time Vine shut down in 2017, Furlan had amassed 9.9 million followers, making her the second-most-followed woman and fifth-most-followed creator overall on the platform.

Her content, often featuring relatable scenarios or exaggerated comedic takes, earned her widespread recognition.

After Vine’s closure, she transitioned to Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms, where she continues to engage millions of followers—2.4 million on Instagram and over 344,000 YouTube subscribers as of recent reports.

Furlan also pursued acting, landing roles in films such as We Are Your Friends (2015), The Dirt (2019), Spy Intervention (2020), and Drugstore June (2024).

Additionally, she hosts the podcast Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan, where she shares stories and interviews guests, further showcasing her comedic talents.

Her work extends to environmental advocacy, including participation in Project Mermaid to promote ocean conservation.

Despite facing challenges, such as the toxic side of social media fame, Furlan has remained a versatile entertainer, blending her online presence with traditional media projects.

Accolades

In 2015, Time magazine named Furlan one of the 30 most influential people on the internet, a testament to her dominance on Vine alongside figures like Beyoncé and J.K. Rowling.

That same year, she won the Viner of the Year award at the Streamy Awards, solidifying her status as a leading social media creator.

Furlan has also been nominated for multiple Teen Choice Awards, reflecting her appeal to younger audiences.

Her inclusion in the 2018 Netflix documentary The American Meme, which chronicled her journey alongside other influencers like Paris Hilton, further highlighted her impact on the digital landscape.