Brock Purdy Siblings: The Athletic Purdy Siblings

Brock Purdy is an American football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, known for his success at Iowa State and his achievements in the NFL.

He holds the record for the most wins of any quarterback in Iowa State history, leading the team to a 30-17 record.

In the NFL, Brock made a significant impact in his rookie season, leading the 49ers to a division title and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Despite being the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, earning the title, Mr. Irrelevant, he excelled, becoming the starting quarterback and leading the team to multiple victories.

Brock’s journey from being underestimated to becoming a key player in the NFL showcases his determination and skill.

Additionally, he is married to Jenna Brandt, with the couple tying the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024.

Siblings

Brock has two siblings, Whittney Purdy and Chubba Purdy.

Whittney, the oldest among the three, played softball at Southeastern University and is currently dating Jared Austin Schmidt.

Chubba, the youngest, is a football player who started his college career at Florida State University before transferring to the University of Nebraska and then to the University of Nevada in January 2024.

Like his brother Brock, Chubba is a quarterback.

Parents

Brock’s parents are Carrie and Shawn Purdy.

Shawn is a former minor league baseball player who spent eight seasons in the minor leagues, playing for teams like the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and the California Angels.

Carrie is a stay-at-home mom who has been a supportive figure throughout Brock’s football career, attending his games and providing guidance and support when needed.

The Purdy family, including Brock’s parents and siblings, has played a significant role in his journey to becoming a successful NFL quarterback, with their unwavering belief and support shaping his path to success.

Career

Brock is a rising star in the NFL, playing as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Known for his remarkable achievements, he signed a 4-year contract with the 49ers worth $3.7 million, showcasing his potential in the league.

Despite being the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, earning the title, Mr. Irrelevant, Brock made history as the first rookie quarterback to start and win a playoff game, demonstrating his skill and determination.

His family have been a constant source of support throughout his career, attending his games and cheering him on.

Brock’s success story from being underestimated to becoming a key player in the NFL highlights his resilience and talent, making him a player to watch in the league.