Bronisław Komorowski Siblings: Meet Maria Stella and Halina Maia Komorowska

Bronisław Maria Komorowski was born on 4 June 1952 in Oborniki Śląskie, near Wrocław, Poland.

He is a Polish politician and historian who served as President of the Republic of Poland from 2010 to 2015.

He comes from an intelligentsia family with strong landowning and independence traditions; his father, Zygmunt Leon Komorowski, was a professor of African studies and diplomat, and his mother, Jadwiga, participated in the wartime underground.

Komorowski graduated in history from the University of Warsaw in 1977.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bronisław has two sisters, Maria Stella Komorowska (born 1949) and Halina Maia Komorowska (born 1955).

He was born as the middle child and only son of his parents, Zygmunt Leon Komorowski and Jadwiga Komorowska.

Career

As a secondary-school student Komorowski took part in opposition activities, including the March 1968 events, and was first arrested in 1971.

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In the 1970s he cooperated with the Workers’ Defence Committee and the Movement for Defence of Human and Civic Rights, organised patriotic demonstrations and published underground literature.

After 1989 he entered parliamentary politics, serving as a member of the Sejm from 1991 to 2010.

He held the posts of deputy minister of national defence in the early 1990s and Minister of National Defence from 2000 to 2001.

Affiliated with the Civic Platform, he became Deputy Marshal of the Sejm in 2005 and Marshal of the Sejm in 2007.

Following the death of President Lech Kaczyński in the Smolensk air disaster on 10 April 2010, Komorowski assumed the duties of acting president.

He won the subsequent presidential election in July 2010 and was sworn in on 6 August 2010, serving a full five-year term until 2015.

Accolades

As President of Poland, Komorowski was by virtue of office a Knight of the Order of the White Eagle and holder of the Grand Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta.

He received numerous foreign decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour from France, the Collar of the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana from Estonia, the Grand Cross of the Order of the Redeemer from Greece, and the Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.