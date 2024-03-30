Brooke Hyland Siblings: Meet Paige and Josh Hyland

Brooke Hyland is a well-known dancer, singer and reality TV personality who gained fame for her appearances on Lifetime’s, Dance Moms.

Born on January 30, 1998, in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, she started her dancing career at a young age and became recognized for her talent on the show.

Brooke has also released music, including her single, Summer Love Song, which reached #9 on iTunes in 2012.

She comes from a family of dancers, with her parents Kelly and Randy Hyland, and siblings Paige and Josh.

Brooke’s popularity extends beyond her dance career, as she has shared insights about skincare issues, like the “triangle of death,” a facial area where infections can be serious.

Her experiences and updates on social media have garnered significant attention, showcasing her journey from a young performer to a multifaceted public figure.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Brooke has two siblings, Paige Hyland and Josh Hyland.

Paige is her younger sister, known for also being a dancer and appearing alongside Brooke on the reality TV show, Dance Moms.

Josh is Brooke’s younger brother.

Brooke’s siblings have been a significant part of her life and career, contributing to the family’s shared passion for dance and entertainment.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Siblings: Living in the Shadow of a Comedy Legend

Parents

Brooke’s parents are Kelly and Randy Hyland.

Kelly was known for her appearances on the reality TV show, Dance Moms, alongside Brooke and her siblings.

The family, including Kelly, Randy, Brooke, Paige and Josh, left the show during season 4 due to conflicts with the dance coach, Abby Lee Miller.

Kelly expressed that the environment had become unhealthy for the family, leading to their departure.

Randy is Brooke’s father, and together with Kelly, they raised their children in a dance-oriented household.

Despite the challenges faced during their time on the show, the Hyland family has continued to support each other, with Kelly and Randy playing significant roles in their children’s lives and careers.

Career

Brooke is a multifaceted talent known for her career as a dancer, singer and reality TV personality.

She rose to fame through her appearances on the reality TV show, Dance Moms, where she showcased her exceptional dancing skills.

Apart from her success in the dance world, Brooke is also a pop singer, with songs like Summer Love Song that have gained popularity.

Despite her early exposure to the entertainment industry, Brooke prioritized her education and graduated with degrees in Marketing, Management Information Systems and Business Analytics in 2019.

Currently residing in Austin, Texas, she has transitioned into running a popular food blog, managing her personal Instagram account with a substantial following and operating a successful YouTube channel.

Brooke’s career trajectory highlights her versatility and ability to engage with her audience through various platforms, showcasing her journey from a young dancer to a well-rounded public figure.