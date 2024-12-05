Buddy Hield Siblings: A Look at the NBA Player’s Family Tree

Chavano Rainer “Buddy” Hield is a Bahamian professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He gained prominence at the University of Oklahoma, winning multiple player of the year awards in 2016.

Drafted 6th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has played for several teams, including the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, before joining the Warriors in 2024.

Known for his shooting ability, he has consistently been one of the league’s top three-point shooters123

Siblings

Buddy has a large family, being the fifth of seven children.

He has three brothers and three sisters, namely B.J., Curvin, Chevez, Coco, Pepper, and Jennaya.

Growing up in a cramped household in the Bahamas, they often shared a bed due to limited space.

Hield’s upbringing significantly influenced his character and work ethic, as he learned resilience and resourcefulness from his mother, Jackie Swann.

College career

Hield began his college basketball journey at the University of Oklahoma in 2012.

Initially playing as a shooting guard, he gradually developed his skills and became a key player for the Sooners.

His breakout season came during the 2015-2016 year, where he averaged an impressive 25.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Hield’s remarkable shooting ability, particularly from three-point range, made him one of the most feared scorers in college basketball.

During his senior year, Hield received numerous accolades that highlighted his exceptional performance.

He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, he earned several prestigious national player of the year awards, including the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year.

Hield led the Sooners to the Final Four in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately lost to Villanova.

NBA career

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Buddy Hield was selected as the 6th overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

During his rookie season, he averaged 8.6 points per game while playing behind established guards.

Despite limited playing time, his shooting percentage from beyond the arc was promising, hinting at his future potential.

In February 2017, Hield was traded to the Sacramento Kings as part of a deal involving DeMarcus Cousins.

This trade allowed him to flourish in Sacramento with increased playing time and a more prominent role on the team.

During the 2018-2019 season, he averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game and shot over 43% from three-point range, establishing himself as one of the league’s top shooters.

In July 2021, Hield was traded to the Indiana Pacers, where he continued to maintain his status as a valuable offensive asset.

His tenure with the Pacers showcased his exceptional shooting ability and significant contributions to the team’s scoring efforts.

In December 2024, Hield joined the Golden State Warriors as part of a six-team trade.

His addition to a team known for its shooting prowess is expected to enhance their offensive capabilities even further.

Accolades

Hield has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time in college.

In 2016, he was awarded the prestigious Naismith Trophy, recognizing him as the most outstanding men’s college basketball player.

That same year, he also won the John R. Wooden Award, further solidifying his status as the top player in college basketball.

Additionally, he received the Jerry West Award as the nation’s best shooting guard and was named the Oscar Robertson Trophy winner.

Hield was a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in both 2015 and 2016.

He was also recognized as a First Team AP All-American in 2016.

In the NBA, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2017 and won the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2020, showcasing his exceptional shooting skills at the professional level.