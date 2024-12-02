Jericho Sims Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Jericho Eduard Sims is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Texas, where he became a notable player.

Drafted in 2021 as the 58th overall pick, Sims has since contributed as a center and power forward.

He gained attention for participating in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Siblings

Sims has five older brothers, namely Jason, Ty, Dominique, Drew, and Isaiah.

Jason played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa, Ty at Kansas State University, and Dominique played college football at the University of Minnesota.

Isaiah is currently playing basketball at Rainy River Community College.

College career

Sims began his basketball journey at the University of Texas, where he joined the Longhorns in 2017 after a successful high school career at Minneapolis North High School.

Highly regarded for his athleticism and defensive skills, Sims quickly became a valuable asset to the team.

During his freshman year, he played limited minutes, averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, primarily serving as a backup center.

However, as he progressed through his college career, he began to see more playing time.

In his sophomore year, Sims averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, showcasing his potential as a shot-blocker and rebounder.

By his junior year, he continued to improve, averaging 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while recording 1.5 blocks per game.

In his senior year, Sims had a breakout season, again averaging 9.2 points, but this time with 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft following his senior year, Sims was selected by the New York Knicks as the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

He initially signed a two-way contract with the Knicks, allowing him to split time between the Knicks and their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

During his rookie season (2021-2022), Sims made a gradual transition into NBA play.

He appeared in 26 games during the regular season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in limited minutes.

His athleticism was on display during these appearances, particularly in transition plays and defensive sequences.

As he continued to work on his game during the offseason, Sims showed promise as a backup center for the Knicks in the following season (2022-2023).

He played more significant minutes and became known for his energy off the bench, with his defensive presence being crucial during games where he filled in for injured starters.

One of Sims’ standout moments came during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend when he participated in the Slam Dunk Contest.

His impressive dunks showcased not only his incredible leaping ability but also his creativity, earning him recognition among fans and analysts alike.

Offensively, Sims is effective at finishing around the rim, particularly through alley-oops and put-back dunks.