Bunge Tower Set to Save Parliament Sh400 Million in Rental Expenses, Says Speaker Kingi

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi heralded the opening of Bunge Towers as a godsend for Parliament, projecting substantial savings of Sh400 million in rental expenses.

Previously, this amount was allocated to members of the bicameral Parliament, including the Senate and the National Assembly, for leasing offices outside the Parliament precincts.

Speaker Kingi reflected on how the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2010 ushered in a new political era in the country, leading to the establishment of a bicameral Parliament consisting of the Senate and the National Assembly.

This transformation, he emphasized, triggered an unprecedented surge in demand for space for Members and their support staff. Consequently, Parliament had to seek additional office accommodation, significantly impacting its annual budget.

Speaking at the launch of Bunge Tower on Thursday, Speaker Kingi underscored how the restructuring of Parliament resulted in a surge in membership.

The re-established Senate introduced 67 Senators, 47 of whom were elected by the counties, while 20 were nominated to represent various interest groups.

Similarly, the National Assembly saw an increase in Honorable Members, swelling its ranks from an initial 224 to the current 349, with a notable inclusion being the 47 Woman Representatives.

“Inevitably, this increase in the number of legislators led to an unprecedented surge in demand for space for Members and their support staff, compelling Parliament to seek additional space,” remarked Speaker Kingi. “This necessitated the renting of premises within Parliament Square and the CBD at large, resulting in an annual rent bill that has since soared to Sh400 million.”

He explained that this predicament justifies the need for an office block like Bunge Tower, which not only provides a centralized work environment with all essential amenities easily within reach but also meets the standards of a modern workstation ideal for use by legislators.

This move aims to curtail further expenditure on rent, he noted.

“This is what makes Bunge Tower a game-changer for the Parliament of Kenya Community. The modern facilities available in this building, including a library, gymnasium, committee rooms, and other essential amenities, provide a conducive environment for Members of Parliament and PSC staff and promise to enhance their work output,” he stated.

However, Speaker Kingi noted that for the Senate, Bunge Tower holds additional significance as the latest milestone in a remarkable journey of improving facilities and workstations for Members, both for plenary and committee activities.

“Thanks to support from the Exchequer, Honorable Senators now sit in a modern chamber with a capacity for 80 Members, a commendable progress from the modest precincts they occupied initially at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and later at the County Hall,” held the Speaker.

He reiterated that the completion of Bunge Tower undoubtedly instills in Kenyans a sense of pride and ownership, symbolizing their collective investment in the future of the country.

“It stands out not only for the beauty it adds to the Nairobi skyline but also for its outstanding features that have been of great interest to visiting delegations and school teams on learning tours,” he noted.

“Without a doubt, this will continue to bolster the image of the Parliament of Kenya as an institution and a destination for benchmarking for other parliaments in Africa and beyond. This is a big plus for our nation,” he added.