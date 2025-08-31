Burundi woman found dead at Likoni home after suspected poisoning

Police are investigating an incident where a Burundi woman was found dead in her house in Likoni, Mombasa County after suspected suicide by poisoning.

Police said they also found Jeannette Niyokwizera’s cat dead next to her body. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Niyokwizera, 24, worked as a shop attendant in the area. She had failed to report to work prompting her friends and relatives to go check on her when they found her house locked from inside. They forced the door open in the company of police where they found the body on the mattress with foam oozing from the mouth and nose and the cat next to it.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And a man believed to have killed his wife and three children before setting the house on fire in Ngurubani town in Mwea, Kirinyaga County succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The incident happened on August 16 in the village where the bodies of the three were found. The man who had 25 percent burns claimed he and the family had been attacked by unknown people who killed the other family members and later set the house on fire before escaping.

He managed to escape with the burns and rushed to hospital where he died on August 27, 2025.

Confirming the death of Julius Mwangi, 63, the deceased’s son Samuel Mwangi said his father died around 3 pm at Mwea Mission Karira Hospital, where he was recuperating.

Mwangi died as police were investigating the circumstances under which his wife, Winnie Njeri, aged 50, and his two daughters, Grace Wawira, aged 13, and Ivyjune Njoki, aged 4, perished.

The deceased was suspected of having killed his wife and two children.

Immediately after the incident, Mwangi had recorded a statement at Mwea Mission Hospital, saying they were attacked by unknown people but he managed to escape.

Detectives from Wang’uru Police Station say he was rushed to the hospital by a boda boda rider.

According to a night watchman, the couple were fighting when the fire started at around 1 am. The guard said he raised an alarm after noticing a huge fire coming from Julius Mwangi’s rented house.

Police said they are still investigating the incident. The locals are now planning to bury the deceased.