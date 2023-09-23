Busia MCA Carlbenz Okonya Arrested for Defilement

A Member of the Busia County Assembly has been arrested.
In a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, Bunyala West Ward Representative Carlbenz Okonya is in custody over alleged defilement.
Okonya is currently being held at Port Victoria Police Station pending arraignment on Monday.
“On 22/9/2023, MCA for Bunyala West ward in Bunyala Sub-county Hon. Carlbenz Okonya was arrested at Port Victoria Police Station for the offence of defilement. He was placed in custody pending to be arraigned before court on Monday 25/09/2023,” the report reads.
