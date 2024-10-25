Businessman Detained for Five Days in Sh11 Million Fake Macadamia Probe

A businessman was Friday detained for five days in a probe into fake macadamia deal.

A Milimani court granted the state five days to detain businessman Hussein Sheikh Abdullahi to enable the completion of ongoing investigations.

This followed a request by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which argued that further time was needed to record statements from key witnesses.

The investigating officer told trial magistrate Dolphin Alego they needed additional time to conduct a forensic examination of the accused’s mobile phone among other issues.

This is in relation to a fake macadamia deal he had entered with his accusers.

Sheikh, who appeared before a Kibera law court on October 24, 2024, had been released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 after pleading not guilty to charges including forgery.

He was rearrested as he left Industrial Area remand in Nairobi on Thursday evening ahead of his arraignment. In the fresh charges, he is accused of obtaining Sh11.65 million by falsely claiming he could help incorporate another businessman into the business of buying and exporting cashew nuts and macadamia overseas.

The case is scheduled for mention on October 30, 2024. He was Thursday charged with falsely obtaining Sh3 million pretending to be in a position to incorporate another businessman into the macadamia and cashew nut business.

He was charged with two counts, including issuing a bad cheque. According to the main charge, it is alleged that on the 19th of January 2024, at Maida Restaurant in South B, Nairobi County, with intent to defraud, you obtained from Mohammed Ali Aden a total sum of Sh3,500,000 by falsely pretending to be in a position to assist him in venturing into the business of buying and exporting cashew nuts and macadamia, a fact you knew to be false.

In the second count, Sheikh is charged with issuing a bad cheque contrary to Section 316(1)(a) as read with Section 316A(4) of the Penal Code.