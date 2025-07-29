Businessman questioned after claiming he lost his pistol in his car in Membley, Kiambu County

Police are investigating claims by a businessman that he lost his pistol in his car in Membley area, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The businessman, identified as John Kariuki, is a licensed civilian firearm holder. He told police he left his house in the area on Friday with the Glock pistol in his car and went to work.

The weapon was locked in a groove box that was in the car

It was until later on Saturday that he checked when he returned home to find it missing. He said the box was open and the weapon was missing.

Police said they are investigating the claims amid search for the weapon which had 14 bullets. The police visited the scene as part of the probe into the claims.

This is the latest such incident to happen amid calls on the firearms holders to be cautious when handling the weapons.

There are more than 15,000 firearm holders in the country. The holders go through a rigorous process before they are permitted to own the weapons.

Police say most of the stolen weapons are used to commit crimes elsewhere.

Some of the licensed holders have in the past been charged in courts for failing to secure their weapons.