Businessman Shoots, Injures Minor During New Year celebrations in Juja

There was a tragedy when a businessman shot and injured a 10-year-old boy in Juja, Kiambu County.

This happened as a group celebrated the New Year outside his restaurant in Mugutha area, police said. The businessman was disarmed of his pistol after the shooting as part of the probe into the incident.

A group of youth were camping outside the premises at about 5 am when he opened fire in efforts to disperse them. In the process, stray bullet hit the boy in the leg.

According to police, the ten year old boy was shot on his lower left limb by a stray bullet fired by the man. The boy was on his way home after the New Year’s celebrations when he was shot and later rushed to Ruiru Hospital for medical treatment.

Police officers visited the scene and managed to recover two rounds of 9mm ammunition and six spent cartridges of 9 mm.

Upon interrogation, the businessman who is a licensed gun holder and identified as George Gakunga Kibathi confirmed he fired the bullets.

He told police he fired several rounds to disperse a group of rowdy youths who had blocked the main entrance of his business premises.

Police disarmed him of his gun loaded with 12 bullets and declared an investigation into the shooting had been launched.

The injured boy was in stable condition and an investigation had been launched.