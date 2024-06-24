Comedian Butita Swallows Pride, Supports Anti-Finance Bill Campaign 

Comedian and scriptwriter Eddie Butita has finally succumbed to pressure and changed his stand on the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, debate.

Butita, alongside several other Kenyan celebrities, came under intense fire for the better part of the week after opposing the protests against the proposed taxes.

Many blasted the comedy for appearing to be undecided on the Bill, with some disappointed in his silence when almost all Kenyan celebrities were clearly making their stands known.

At first, Butita, who last month accompanied President William Ruto on his historic US State visit, shared his feelings on the Bill, saying that he had ‘raised’ some issues concerning the Bill and that he was confident action ‘would be taken’.

“I have engaged both formally and informally and I am confident action will be taken. That said creatives are not opposed to paying taxes, we are just asking for a harmonized approach,” he said.

This angered many Kenyans online, with some calling for a boycott of his productions and unsubscribing from his YouTube channel.

Detecting danger, the content creator has now said that he ‘understands’ the frustration of Kenyans, adding that while he has always shield away from making political stands, he was now convinced that this was not the time to be silent.

“Recently, I have faced criticism for not publicly stating my position on the Finance Bill 2024. I want to address the issue directly and share the state of affairs surrounding my recent actions.”

“I understand the frustration and disconnect many feel with the current system. It is clear that we need a proper structure to ensure our voices are heard and represented effectively. Often, our leaders lose touch with those they represent. The results are what is happening currently.

“Over the years, I have shied away from making political stands, but I agree this is not a political moment, with my status, my silence is not warranted. It “creases,”he said in a post on X.

Butita said even though he had ‘played a role’ and submitted his concerns, he was still convinced that the Bill was not okay and that he wanted the best for all Kenyans.

“The Finance Bill, as it stands, is not okay. I played a role and submitted my concerns and will do it again when needed because I am a citizen and a businessman. I want the best for my countrymates, family, friends, and colleagues,” he said.

“All said and done, it is time to publicly make my position official. I Eddie Butita #RejectFinanceBill2024. It is time to listen. We can not be all wrong. Hayaa basi, Gen Z nitafutieni tshirt kali nireport kwa Ofisi…”

On June 22, social media Andrew Kibe too rescinded his earlier stand, fully throwing his weight behind the Occupy Parliament protests and promising to cast away fear as the nation faced a crossroads.

Kibe confessed that he didn’t imagine that the movement would spread that fast, adding that he was initially ‘afraid’ of participating due to fear of systemic repercussions.

“I didn’t see this movement taking hold that fast, but I want to assure the Gen Z and everybody else taking part, that now I’m 100% behind the movement. Hata kama hamnitaki, niko ndani, ” he declared.