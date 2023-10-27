CA Advertises Director General’s Job After Chiloba’s Resignation

The search for a new Director General or CEO at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is on.

This is following the resignation of Ezra Chiloba on October 19.

“…the board has this morning, 19th October 2023, accepted the resignation of Mr. Ezra Chiloba as the Director General,” said CA.

“Mr Chiloba resigned yesterday, 18 October 2023, in a letter to the Chairperson of the CA Board, Ms Mary Mungai.”

Taking over on an interim basis was Chris Wambua.

In an advert published in one of the dailies, those interested in the job will be expected to apply by close of November 17.

Chiloba served as the CA Director General for two years, having been appointed in October 2021.

In September, however, it was alleged that he was involved in abuse of the authority’s mortgage scheme, prompting an EACC probe.

EACC said they were investigating allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest against Chiloba during the financial years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.

“To facilitate the investigation, EACC wants originals of mortgage loan budget for FY 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, bank account statements for mortgage scheme for the period 2021/2022 to 2023/2024 and Internal Audit Report,” read the letter by the anti-graft agency.

Chiloba was also accused of misconduct while in office.

“Being that the Director General is the Accounting Officer for the Authority, the conduct and integrity of the office holder when viewed against the provisions of Sections 11, 12 and 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act is found to be in contravention of the same and in breach of the Code of Ethics which amounts to misconduct for which he may be subjected to disciplinary proceedings as per Section 45 of the Employment Act 2007.”

