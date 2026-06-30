Cabinet establishes committee on AI

Cabinet established a Standing Cabinet Committee on Artificial Intelligence to steer Kenya’s national AI strategy, coordinate policy across Government and position the country as a regional leader in the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence.

The committee will advance AI-driven innovation, productivity, public service delivery, job creation and inclusive economic growth while putting in place appropriate governance and safeguards.

Complementing Kenya’s digital transformation agenda, Cabinet adopted the National Business Process Outsourcing Policy to position Kenya as a leading global outsourcing destination, create thousands of quality jobs for young people, attract international investment and expand digital employment opportunities.

The policy leverages Kenya’s skilled and excellent English-speaking workforce, strategic time zone and advanced digital infrastructure to capture a greater share of the global BPO market, projected to exceed Sh68 trillion by 2030.

To strengthen national preparedness against climate-related disasters, Cabinet established an Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness and Response, chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, to oversee preparations for the forecast moderate-to-strong El Niño rains expected later this year.

The committee will immediately activate a National El Niño Contingency Plan covering flood mitigation, evacuation and shelter arrangements, drainage clearance, reinforcement of vulnerable roads

and bridges, pre-positioning of emergency equipment and medical supplies, farmer advisories, and a contingency fund for relief, recovery and rehabilitation.

Cabinet also endorsed major investments in strategic infrastructure to strengthen public services and accelerate economic growth. It sanctioned the Sh26 billion Judicial Performance Improvement Project Phase II, in partnership with the World Bank, to build a new Supreme Court complex, a dedicated Court of Appeal, a consolidated Tribunals and Judiciary Administration complex, and a modern Kenya

Judiciary Academy, strengthening access to justice, improving judicial efficiency and boosting investor confidence.

The meeting on Tuesday chaired by President William Ruto further authorised an additional Sh16.6 billion to complete the flagship Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project in Kwale, unlocking one of Kenya’s largest water infrastructure investments.

Once complete, the dam will supply 186,000 cubic metres of water daily to Mombasa and Kwale counties, easing chronic water shortages, supporting households and industry, expanding irrigation,

strengthening climate resilience and securing reliable water for millions. Cabinet also cleared additional financing for the 67km Modogashe- Samatar and 76km Rhamu-Mandera road sections under the expansive 750km Isiolo-Mandera corridor, accelerating completion of the strategic highway, improving connectivity, trade and access to essential services across Northern Kenya, while strengthening regional integration in the Horn of Africa.