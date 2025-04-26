CAK orders TV, radio stations to cut betting content within 14 days

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) ordered TV and radio broadcasters to cut down betting, lottery, and gambling content within 14 days or risk having their licences revoked.

In a notice by Director General David Mugonyi, the Authority raised concern over rising complaints from consumers about the amount of betting-related programming aired on both television and FM radio stations.

Mugonyi reminded broadcasters that they are required under Sections 461(1)(a), (c), and (i) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, to provide responsible programming that meets the needs of different sections of the community, observe good taste and decency, and ensure that advertisements are not deceptive or offensive.

“The Authority has observed that programming with respect to betting, lottery and gambling activities for most broadcasting stations exceeds the approved quota in the programme schedule contrary to the provisions in the Licence Conditions, Programming Code and Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998,” Mugonyi said in the letter dated April 23.

The Authority also cited breaches of the FM Radio and TV Licence Conditions on Adherence to the Programme Code and Complaints Handling Procedure, including failure to protect children and lapses in advertising standards.

Broadcasters have been directed to address these violations within two weeks. Failure to comply will trigger enforcement measures, which may include licence revocation under Section 46J(a) and (b) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to notify all broadcasters to remedy these contraventions within 14 days from the date of this letter and adhere to the provisions in the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998: Licence Conditions and Programming Code,” Mugonyi stated.

He warned that the Authority would not hesitate to take action in line with Section 83A(1) of the Act if the violations are not corrected.

The statement came days after Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura on April 23, said that the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) is working jointly with the Parliament to reinforce existing laws so as to elevate oversight of gambling in the country, especially on online betting platforms.

“The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), in collaboration with Parliament, is fast-tracking the Gambling Control Bill, 2023, to modernise existing laws,” he said.

Mwaura added that the accelerating rate of gambling addiction in the country has contributed significantly to the loss of property, decreased productivity, and even the loss of life.

Gambling has been cited as a major threat to the country at large. There has been a campaign to address the menace.