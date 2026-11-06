California governor commutes sentences for state’s 548 death row inmates

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of all 548 people on death row in the state, changing them instead to life in prison.

“We can now let these offenders die in obscurity while we forever remember and honour the victims,” he said in a letter.

The decision to spare death row inmates is largely symbolic in a state that has not executed an inmate since 2006, though experts say it could save millions of dollars in court costs each year. Only 13 inmates have been executed since voters reinstated the death penalty in 1978.

The decision comes as Newsom, the Democratic leader of the most populous US state, has been discussed as a possible 2028 contender for president.

Newsom, who is term limited, is winding down his final months in office. Fellow Democrat Xavier Becerra is projected to take over after the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Newsom explained in his letter that he is exercising his constitutional clemency authority to commute the sentences to life without the possibility of parole.

“After nearly 30 years in public office, I have come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish,” Newsom said. “I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system and diminishes each of us”.

California has historically had the largest population of death row inmates. Newsom had previously ordered a halt to the death penalty in the state in 2019.

Describing his decision as a difficult but “righteous action”, Newsom said that although many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die, he has concluded that “the state cannot morally kill them”.

He said that by every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty “is a failure”, and that it has not and cannot be fairly applied, resulting in the conviction of innocent people.

Life without the possibility of parole is the most severe punishment he can lawfully impose and that the state can ethically enforce, he said.

He acknowledged that his clemency action will anger and hurt some Californians and said that it will “always weigh heavily on me”.

“As governor, I alone bear responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution,” he wrote.

“For this reason, I am compelled to follow my conscience and, as authorised by our Constitution, take this action for the welfare of the State of California.”

Because individual states have the power to prosecute crimes and order executions, much of the power lies with state governors.

Bernard E Harcourt, a law and civil liberties professor at Columbia University, told the BBC that it is not unprecedented for a potential presidential candidate to come out as an abolitionist in the run up to elections – despite the overall popularity of the death penalty in the US.

He noted that François Mitterrand did precisely that in his presidential campaign in France in 1981, taking “the higher ethical ground and was rewarded by the public for that”.

“I detect a very similar ethical positioning in Governor Newsom’s statements about the commutations. And here too, it may well be something that the voters respect,” he said.

Newsom’s decision comes after the high-profile botched execution of a woman in Tennessee in late September and while executions have been on the rise in the US. There are three executions scheduled for Thursday in Indiana, Florida and Alabama.

At least four of seven judges on the California Supreme Court will have to sign off on the commutations, CalMatters reported.

It is unclear how Newsom’s decision will affect condemned inmates like Keith Doolin, 53, who was sentenced to death in 1996 for murdering two sex workers, Inez Espinoza and Peggy Tucker, and shooting four others. He maintains his innocence.

Doolin lived on death row at San Quentin for decades, until he was moved to another prison in 2025 when the governor announced the state would reform the prison for all but those on death row.

Doolin’s mother, Donna Larsen, told the BBC that the news of Newsom’s commutations – which includes Doolin – brought mixed emotions.

“At least the execution chamber will not be reconstructed, and no more killing by the people of the state of California,” she said.

Anthony D Romero, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, applauded Newsom’s action.

“These commutations reflect what justice demands: an end to a racist, error-prone, and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long,” Romero said.

“By taking this step, Gov. Newsom has affirmed that the death penalty has no place in California and he showed real courage by confronting racialised injustice head-on.”

Nathan Hochman, the top prosecutor in Los Angeles County, said that while Newsom has the power to commute sentences, only state legislature or voters can eliminate the death penalty.

“Californians have been asked on two separate ballot initiatives to abolish the death penalty and both times they have chosen to keep it for the most serious crimes,” Hochman said in a statement.

On the federal level, President Donald Trump, a long-time supporter of the death penalty, has described capital punishment as “an essential tool for deterring and punishing those who would commit the most heinous crimes and acts of lethal violence against American citizens”.

In 2020, during his first term, he ended a nearly two-decade moratorium on the federal death penalty, by ordering 13 executions over a six-month period.

While the moratorium returned under President Biden, on the first day of Trump’s second term in 2025, he signed an executive order that re-instated the death penalty.

No federal executions have been carried out since he signed it, however. In the US, both the federal government and local states authorities can order executions.

The death penalty is legal in 27 states, but has been abolished in 23 states and Washington DC, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a national non-profit.

California, which primarily uses lethal injection for executions, used to house male death row prisoners in San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, and female inmates in the Central California Women’s Facility in the Central Valley.

But a 2016 ballot measure allowed for their transfer to other facilities that provide a necessary level of security, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

By BBC News