Cameron Crovetti Siblings: Meet Nicholas and Isabella Crovetti

Cameron Crovetti, born on March 12, 2008, in California, is an American actor recognized for his role as Ryan Butcher in The Boys.

He began acting at age eight, starring in Big Little Lies alongside his twin brother, Nicholas.

Cameron’s filmography includes notable roles in Goodnight Mommy, The Gray Man, and Oracle.

He has also lent his voice to characters in animated series like Firebuds.

Crovetti’s performances have garnered attention for their depth, especially as he navigates complex family dynamics in his roles.

Siblings

Cameron has a twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti, and an older sister, Isabella Crovetti.

Both siblings are also actors, with Isabella having appeared in The Neighbors.

Cameron and Nicholas gained prominence for their roles in HBO’s Big Little Lies, where they played twin sons.

While Cameron is known for his role as Ryan Butcher in The Boys, Nicholas has voiced characters in animated series and starred in films like Salem’s Lot and Boy Kills World.

Career

Crovetti began his acting journey at a young age, demonstrating an early interest in performance.

He made his debut in the entertainment industry with small roles in various television shows and commercials.

His breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies, where he portrayed Josh Wright, one of the twin sons of Nicole Kidman’s character.

The show, which aired from 2017 to 2019, received multiple awards and nominations, significantly elevating Crovetti’s profile in Hollywood.

Cameron gained substantial recognition for his role as Ryan Butcher in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, which premiered in 2019.

As the son of Homelander (played by Antony Starr), Ryan is a pivotal character whose storyline explores themes of power, morality, and family dynamics.

His performance has been praised for its emotional depth, particularly in scenes that highlight the complexities of his relationship with his father.

In addition to his television work, Cameron has ventured into film.

He starred in Goodnight Mommy, a psychological horror film where he plays one of the twin brothers confronting their mother after she returns home from surgery with her face bandaged.

The film garnered attention for its suspenseful plot and strong performances.

He also appeared in The Gray Man (2022), an action thriller directed by the Russo brothers, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Cameron has also showcased his versatility through voice acting.

Awards and accolades

Crovetti has received notable recognition for his performances, particularly for his role in Big Little Lies.

In 2020, he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, shared with the cast of the show, which included prominent actors like Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

This nomination highlights his contribution to a critically acclaimed series that has garnered multiple awards and accolades throughout its run.

Although this is his only nomination to date, it underscores his talent as a young actor in a competitive industry.