Cameron Heyward Siblings: Meet Craig Jr., Corey and Connor Heyward

Cameron Phillip Heyward, born on May 6, 1989, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, stands as a towering figure in the National Football League as the defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He embodies the grit and resilience that define elite defensive linemen, drawing inspiration from his father, the late Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, a Pro Bowl fullback renowned for his punishing style during a 14-year NFL career with teams like the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Growing up in a family steeped in athletic tradition, Heyward moved frequently due to his father’s profession before settling in Georgia, where he honed his skills at Peachtree Ridge High School.

His journey from a highly touted recruit to a perennial All-Pro has made him not only a defensive anchor for the Steelers but also a community leader through his foundation, which aids underserved youth in Pittsburgh.

Siblings

Cameron’s eldest brother, Craig Jr., pursued football at Passaic Tech High School in New Jersey, where he was a teammate of future NFL running back Ray Rice, though he did not advance to the professional level.

The middle brother, Corey Heyward, channeled his athletic talents into basketball, playing collegiately for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and representing the family’s diverse sporting pursuits.

Rounding out the quartet is the youngest, Connor Heyward, who has followed directly in Cameron’s footsteps by joining the Steelers as a tight end after being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State University.

Career

Heyward’s ascent in football began at Peachtree Ridge High School, where his disruptive presence earned him the 2006 Georgia Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year award, setting the stage for a stellar college tenure at Ohio State University.

From 2007 to 2010, he racked up 163 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks across 52 games, earning freshman All-American honors in his debut season and contributing to a BCS National Championship Game appearance, a Rose Bowl triumph over Oregon in 2010, and a Sugar Bowl victory against Arkansas.

His senior year featured a memorable 80-yard interception return for a touchdown against Miami, capping a Buckeyes career that blended raw power with refined technique.

Drafted by his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round, 31st overall, of the 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward inked a four-year, 6.70 million dollar rookie deal and quickly adapted from a rotational role to a foundational piece of the defense.

His breakout came in 2013 with his first start, but it was 2017 that solidified his stardom, as he notched a career-high 12 sacks and became a full-time starter.

Heyward’s versatility shone in key moments, like his first career interception off New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in 2020 and a fumble return touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in 2021, during a season where he tallied 10 sacks, including multi-sack performances against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.

Committed to the black and gold, he has signed extensions including a six-year, 59.25 million dollar pact in 2015, a four-year, 65.6 million dollar deal in 2020, and a three-year, 45 million dollar extension in 2024, reflecting his value as a nine-time defensive captain.

As of Week 11 of the 2025 season, Heyward has suited up for 211 regular-season games with 176 starts, plus nine postseason appearances, boasting 759 total tackles, 90.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 64 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Even amid a 2025 training camp holdout to renegotiate his contract, his leadership remains unwavering, guiding younger players like his brother Connor while pursuing another Super Bowl ring.

Accolades

Cameron has earned seven Pro Bowl nods from 2017 through 2022 and again in 2024, tying for the second-most among active defensive linemen, while securing four First-Team All-Pro selections in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2024, alongside a Second-Team honor in 2020.

Heyward’s game-changing impact has twice earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2017 (Weeks 4 and 12) and once in 2022 (Week 16).

He has been a fixture on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list, climbing as high as 42nd in 2022 after rankings of 88th in 2016, 48th in 2018, 88th in 2019, 84th in 2020, 57th in 2021, 45th in 2023, and 98th in 2024.

Capping his achievements, Heyward was named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the league’s highest off-field honor, for his philanthropy via The Cameron Heyward Foundation, which has raised millions to combat food insecurity and promote education among Pittsburgh’s youth.