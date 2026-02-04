‘Canada must preserve its independence’, former PM says at portrait unveiling

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper urged the country’s political parties to come together and “preserve Canada” at a ceremony marking the unveiling of his official portrait.

“We must make any sacrifice necessary to preserve the independence and the unity of this blessed land,” he said in remarks on Tuesday.

Harper, a Conservative who led Canada for a decade, said he hopes that his will be “one of many portraits from both parties” that would continue to be hung in Parliament Hill for “decades and centuries to come”.

Among those who paid tribute was Prime Minister Mark Carney, who served as central banker under Harper, and praised his “composure, intellect and decisiveness”.

Harper said in his remarks that the two main political parties, the Liberals led by Carney, and the Conservatives led by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, must work together in this critical time for Canada.

“That will require that in these perilous times, both parties, whatever their other differences, come together against external forces that threaten our independence and against domestic policies that threaten our union,” he said.

Harper appeared to be both referencing the tense Canada-US relationship under President Donald Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canada and referred to it as the 51st state, and a growing separatism movement in Alberta, where a grassroots organisation is currently collecting signatures for a petition that could lead to a provincial referendum.

At the fireside chat with another former prime minister, Jean Chrétien, he praised the surge of Canadian patriotism in response to Trump, and underscored that Canadians “have to stick together”.

Harper served as prime minister from January 2006 to October 2015 and was the first leader elected from the modern Conservative Party of Canada, which he co-founded.

He is often praised for his focus on Canada’s Arctic, his government’s handling of the 2008 financial crisis, and his ability to unite the conservative movement in Canada.

He has been criticised, however, for his government’s failure to address climate change and allegations of muzzling federal scientists.

Harper’s portrait was painted by Toronto artist Phil Richards, who also created the official Diamond Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that now hangs in the Senate of Canada.

It features elements of Harper’s personal, political and professional life, including his cat Stanley, a French-English dictionary to celebrate his accomplishment of becoming fully bilingual, and the skyline of his hometown of Calgary.

Harper is in Ottawa for a week of events marking the 20 years since he became prime minister. Celebrations conclude on Wednesday with an evening gala.

