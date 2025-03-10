Canada’s next PM Mark Carney vows to win trade war with Trump

Mark Carney has won the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s next prime minister, vowing to win the trade war against US President Donald Trump.

The former governor of Canada and the UK’s central banks beat three rivals in the Liberal leadership contest in a landslide.

In much of his victory speech, Carney, 59, attacked Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canada and said he wants to make the country the 51st US state. “Americans should make no mistake,” he said. “In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”

Carney is expected to be sworn in as PM in the coming days and will lead the Liberals in the next general election, which is expected to be called in the coming weeks.

Carney, now prime minister-designate, has never served in elected office.

The leadership race began in January after Trudeau resigned following nearly a decade in office. He had faced internal pressure to quit over deep unpopularity with voters, who were frustrated with a housing crisis and the rising cost of living.

Carney won on the first ballot on Sunday evening, taking 85.9% of the vote to beat his nearest rival, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Loud cheers erupted as the results were announced to a crowd of some 1,600 party faithful in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

The party said more than 150,000 people had cast ballots in the race.

Carney, who will lead a minority government in parliament, could either call a snap general election himself or the opposition parties could force one with a no-confidence vote later this month.

The Liberals trailed the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, at the beginning of this year by more than 20 points.

But they have narrowed the gap since the trade war with Trump began and are now statistically tied with the official opposition, according to some polls.

Much of Carney’s speech focused on Trump’s “unjustified tariffs” on Canada, America’s largest trading partner.

“He’s attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses,” he said, sparking loud boos from the crowd. “We can’t let him succeed.”

He said his government would keep tariffs on US imports “until the Americans show us respect”.

“I know these are dark days,” Carney said. “Dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust.

“We’re getting over the shock, but let us never forget the lessons: we have to look after ourselves and we have to look out for each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead.”

Carney also pledged to “secure our borders”, which has been a key demand of Trump in their tariff stand-off.

The US president even got a mention in Carney’s attacks on his main opponent, Conservative leader Poilievre.

“Pierre Poilievre’s plan will leave us divided and ready to be conquered,” said Carney.

“Because a person who worships at the altar of Donald Trump will kneel before him, not stand up to him.”

Shortly before Carney took to the stage Trudeau gave an emotional farewell speech at the same event.

He warned that Canada was facing an “existential challenge” from the US under Trump.

The Conservatives have had to pivot politically since Trudeau’s resignation, and are targeting Carney as “just like Justin”, while accusing the Liberals of a “sneaky” plan to win a fourth term by simply substituting their leader.

Poilievre’s party has also accused Carney of lying about his role in moving investment firm Brookfield Asset Management’s head office from Toronto to New York. Carney says the formal decision to relocate the firm was made after he quit the board.

Federal Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, who endorsed Carney, told the BBC that he “embodies the kind of quiet determination, but steely determination and competence to deal with some of these big issues”.

“I’m really, really excited for what’s coming. And frankly, it’s time for an election.”

What are Carney’s key policies?

The former central banker has run on a broadly centrist agenda, a shift away from Trudeau, who shifted the Liberals to the left.

Among the new Liberal leader’s key promises is to push forward on major energy projects like pipelines, which have faced political roadblocks in recent years.

He has promised major investments in housing and clean energy projects, and to liberalise trade within Canada, where barriers remain between provinces, and to diversify trade away from the US.

During the leadership race, Carney promised to cap the size of the federal government, which expanded 40% under Trudeau and to undertake a programme review.

