Capital FM’s Sean Cardovillis Dies After Collapsing at Westlands Home 

Renowned sports commentator Sean Cardovillis is dead.

Cardovillis’ body was found Saturday September 9 morning outside his house along Rhapta Road, Westlands where he lived alone.

His body was found at his staircase by a cleaner who had gone to clean at the area leading to his house on the fourth floor of an apartment, police and witnesses said.

Cardovillis is said to have earlier on gone out for a bicycle ride before returning home at about 7 pm Friday.

Many hours later, his lifeless body was found at the staircase.

It is not clear if he was leaving for work or had died Friday night, police said.

Witnesses said the cleaner raised alarm and an ambulance arrived there. Police too visited the scene.

The medics declared him dead at the scene.

They carried away his body to the mortuary.

Police said they are yet to know the cause of his death. An autopsy is planned on the body to establish the cause of the death as part of the probe.

Cardovillis was a sports enthusiast and worked at the Capital FM.

Staff at the station said he was supposed be at work on Saturday afternoon. He was scheduled to interview multiple world and Olympic champion and triple world record holder Faith Kipyegon.

He had passion in motocross.

He had in June 2023 returned to Capital FM after 18 years.

“I’ll be presenting the sports updates Mondays to Fridays, and also presenting Saturday Music and Sports as we rebrand sports at the station.”

