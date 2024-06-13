Car Carrying Charcoal Burns to Ashes in Kwale

A motorist is counting losses after his car was burnt to ashes with seven sacks of charcoal he was carrying in Lungalunga, Kwale County.

The motorist told police he had driven his Toyota Probox and securely parked it at Juakali Market with seven sacks of charcoal and then left for his house. Later, he was woken up by his neighbors informing him that his vehicle was on fire.

Locals joined in efforts to contain the fire in vain. Police said the fire gutted down the car reducing it to a shell.

The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to the station for further police action.

Police suspect the fire was started by some of the charcoal that were hot or still burning when the driver carried the cargo.

And police in Narok are investigating an arson incident at a carwash yard where two machines were destroyed.

The owner of the yard said he closed it on Tuesday and left for home when was later called and informed it was on fire.

Police visited the yard and realized a 40-foot container was set on fire by unknown people.

The fire destroyed two washing machines and assorted items.

Police said they are investigating arson in the incident.